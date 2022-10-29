Delhi-NCR air quality falls to 'severe': Here are home remedies to prevent harmful effects

Here are some home remedies that can help prevent the harmful effects of breathing polluted air.
Triggered by multiple reasons, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is dropping day by day in Delhi-NCR. With the pollution level reaching 'severely dangerous' in the state, people are facing respiratory problems, cough, environmental infections, etc.
Breathing harmful pollutants tend to damage our lungs and causes various health problems like shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma episode and chest pain. While it is difficult to change the air quality level of a state rapidly, there are some home remedies that you can try at home to cleanse your lungs for better breathing.
1. Turmeric
Regular consumption of turmeric helps to reduce the inflammation in the air passage and cleanse the lungs naturally. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Green tea
Green tea has antioxidants that reduce inflammation. It can protect the lung tissues from the harmful effects of breathing polluted air. (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Ginger
Ginger helps to break down thick mucus and opens panel for breathing. Ginger can be consumed by mixing it with turmeric and honey. (Photo: Pixabay)
4. Peppermint tea
Peppermint tea breaks the mucus and clears up the sore throat. It lubricates the respiratory tracts and menthol shrinks the swollen membranes in the nose. (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Honey
With properties like antioxidants and antimicrobial and anti-inflammation properties, honey helps to clear the congestion in the lungs and eases respiratory diseases like asthma. (Photo: Pixabay)