Allopathic view of high BP

Blood pressure is the amount of force exerted against the walls of the arteries as blood flows through them. High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition of elevated blood pressure (greater than 140/90 mmHg) over a sustained period. High blood pressure is often called “the silent killer” because it has no symptoms until after it has done significant damage to the heart and arteries.

There are various conditions and medications that can lead to hypertension, such as obstructive sleep apnea, kidney problems, adrenal gland tumors, thyroid problems, diabetes, coronary artery disease and chronic alcohol abuse. Modern medicine recommends thiazide diuretics, which help eliminate sodium and water, thereby reducing blood volume and beta blockers such as acebutolol and atenolo that reduce the workload on your heart by opening your blood vessels. These drugs, like most allopathic medications have strong and negative long-term side effects and therefore should be consumed in the smallest possible doses.

Yogic Lifestyle advice

In order to prevent the onset of high BP, two things are most important. The first is active and natural exercise, without resorting to any sort of artificial supplements, including vitamins and mineral tablets. Secondly, do not take on stress at any time for any reason whatsoever. Learn and practice the Vairagya and Samaya meditation techniques for at least 30 minutes daily. Those suffering from high BP should not engage in any heavy exercise. They could take light walks on country trails, but never walk to the point of even light breathlessness.

Asanas for disease reduction

The yogic techniques always start with the physical, in order to bring a state of homeostasis—a certain sense of equilibrium—which leads to symptom reduction. The following is a small selection of simple asanas that will begin the process of recovery from high blood pressure. Consult your doctor before trying these out.

1. SIDDHASANA — Accomplished Pose

a. Sitting down, bend your left knee and place the heel close to the perineum.

b. Bend the right knee and tuck the right toe in between the left calf and the thigh.

c. Keep the right foot just above the left ankle.

d. Maintain a straight back, relaxed shoulders and keep the wrists resting on your knees.

e. Stay in this pose for 4-5mins.

2. PASCHIMOTTANASA — Queen Pose

a. Sitting on your hips, stretch your knees and place your palms next to your hips.

b. Extend your arms and grab both the toes with your fingers and thumb.

c. Bend down from the pelvic region of the back, maintaining a concave back.

d. Relax your shoulders and try to get your forehead between the knees, if you can’t get the forehead completely down, gaze at the toes.

e. Gradually rest your elbows on the mat and stay in this pose for 2-3 minutes.

f. Inhale, raise the head from the knees and relax.

3. MAHASAMUDRASANA — The Great Seal Pose

a. Sit on your hips with the legs stretched out.

b. Bend the right knee, and place the right foot into the inner left thigh. Keep the right heel close to the perineum and drop the right knee down.

c. Keeping your back straight, stretch your arms forward and grab the left big toe with the forefingers and the thumb.

d. Lower the chin and let it rest in the hollow between the color bones.

e. Keep the spine completely stretched and breathe deeply.

f. Relax the chin, release the toe and repeat with the other leg.

