Entertainment Wrap, 3 September

Tributes Pour In For Sidharth Shukla, Fans Fondly Remember Actor On 1st Death Anniversary. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Bid Adieu To Bappa.Alia Bhatt wins hearts as she wears a suit with 'baby on board' text for Brahmastra promotions. Watch more on DNA entertainment wrap.