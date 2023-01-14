Search icon
XXX actress Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sexy videos

Aabha Paul, who has starred in multiple steamy web series like XXX and Gandii Baat, is a social media sensation.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 14, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Aabha Paul has appeared in multiple controversial web series such as XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. Here are some of her sexy and steamy videos that will raise your heartbeats. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)

1. XXX actress Aabha Paul in a butterfly-printed bikini

XXX actress Aabha Paul in a butterfly-printed bikini
1/5

Aabha Paul looks irresistible in a white-coloured bikini printed with colourful butterflies.

2. XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her butterfly-shaped tattoo

XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her butterfly-shaped tattoo
2/5

Not just a butterfly-printed bikini, Aabha Paul also has a butterfly-shaped tattoo.

3. XXX actress Aabha Paul in multi-coloured bikini

XXX actress Aabha Paul in multi-coloured bikini
3/5

In this hot video, Aabha Paul can be seen in a multi-coloured bikini and a jacket.

4. XXX actress Aabha Paul in a white bikini with black prints

XXX actress Aabha Paul in a white bikini with black prints
4/5

Aabha Paul oozes oomph in a white bikini with black prints, along with a jacket.

5. XXX actress Aabha Paul crosses all the limits

XXX actress Aabha Paul crosses all the limits
5/5

In these sexy pictures, Aabha Paul can be seen giving sensuous poses.

