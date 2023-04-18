Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi

The cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 including Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, promoted the film in the national capital Delhi ahead of its release on April 28.
Ponniyin Selvan 2 team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming epic historical action-adventure film. Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi landed in Delhi on Tuesday morning and were seen in their stylish best at the promotional event in the night.
Mani Ratnam's films are based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. The first part, released on September 30 last year, broke several box office records and earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. The sequel will hit theatres worldwide on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Vikram
Chiyaan Vikram, who portrays the eldest son of Sundara Chola - Aditya Karikalan, looked dashing in an all-white outfit.
2. Trisha
Playing Kundavai, the only daughter of the Chola king and the smartest sibling, Trisha looked scintillating in the sparkling saree.
3. Jayam Ravi
Jayam Ravi, who plays the youngest son Arunmozhi Varman and the titular character, chose the black outfit for the event.
4. Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita, who plays Vaanathi, the Princess of Kodumbalur, looked beautiful in an orange embroidered traditional outfit.
5. Karthi
Playing Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the trusted aide and friend of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi set fashion goals with his ensemble.
6. Aishwarya Lekshmi
Aishwarya Lekshmi, who portrays the boat woman Poonguzhali in the epic series, wore a lemon-coloured saree for the event.
7. Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Nandini planning Chola kingdom's end for her revenge, was missing from the Delhi promotions.