Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi

The cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 including Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, promoted the film in the national capital Delhi ahead of its release on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming epic historical action-adventure film. Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi landed in Delhi on Tuesday morning and were seen in their stylish best at the promotional event in the night.

Mani Ratnam's films are based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. The first part, released on September 30 last year, broke several box office records and earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. The sequel will hit theatres worldwide on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. (All images: Viral Bhayani)