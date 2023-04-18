Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi

The cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 including Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, promoted the film in the national capital Delhi ahead of its release on April 28.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 18, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 2 team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming epic historical action-adventure film. Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi landed in Delhi on Tuesday morning and were seen in their stylish best at the promotional event in the night. 

Mani Ratnam's films are based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. The first part, released on September 30 last year, broke several box office records and earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. The sequel will hit theatres worldwide on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Vikram

Vikram
1/7

Chiyaan Vikram, who portrays the eldest son of Sundara Chola - Aditya Karikalan, looked dashing in an all-white outfit.

2. Trisha

Trisha
2/7

Playing Kundavai, the only daughter of the Chola king and the smartest sibling, Trisha looked scintillating in the sparkling saree.

3. Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi
3/7

Jayam Ravi, who plays the youngest son Arunmozhi Varman and the titular character, chose the black outfit for the event.

4. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala
4/7

Sobhita, who plays Vaanathi, the Princess of Kodumbalur, looked beautiful in an orange embroidered traditional outfit.

5. Karthi

Karthi
5/7

Playing Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the trusted aide and friend of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi set fashion goals with his ensemble.

6. Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi
6/7

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who portrays the boat woman Poonguzhali in the epic series, wore a lemon-coloured saree for the event.

7. Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast

Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast
7/7

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Nandini planning Chola kingdom's end for her revenge, was missing from the Delhi promotions.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.