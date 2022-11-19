Streaming This Week: The GodFather, Sardar, Dharavi Bank, OTT releases to binge-watch

Take a look at movies and series you can watch with your friends and family this week.
It wouldn't be inaccurate to claim that November is full of excellent entertainment to keep you glued to your TVs on chilly nights. The audience will be charmed by some spine-tingling actioners this week.
1. Sardar
Tamil superstar Karthi's thriller Sardar is all set to capture OTT after thrilling fans on the big screen, raking in huge sums at the movie office, and keeping the critics on their toes.
Where to watch: Aha
2. Dharavi Bank
The mafia ruler Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar square off in an action-packed web series from Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.
Where to watch: MX Player
3. The GodFather
Megastar Chiranjeevi is getting ready to appear on television following his highly anticipated theatrical debut.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Slumberland
Jason Momoa is prepared to amuse the crowd in his comic persona. Francis Lawrence directed the American fantasy drama Slumberland.
Where to watch: Slumberland