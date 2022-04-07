Search icon
RRR: Alluring photos of Jennifer aka Olivia Morris that will leave you stunned

RRR's Jennie aka Olivia Morris is not just cute, but a stunner too, and these pictures prove it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 07, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

If you have seen SS Rajamouli's RRR, then Jennifer aka Olivia Morris has charmed you for sure. Jennie is among the noble souls who help Bheem (Jr NTR), and her enchanting beauty leaves you amazed. Let's take a look at some unrecognisable pictures of Olivia, that will grab your attention. (All images source: Olivia Morris Instagram) 

1. Water-baby Olivia Morris

Water-baby Olivia Morris
1/5

Believe it or not, this is your cute, innocent, noble-hearted Jennie who is looking stunning in swimwear. 

2. Pose it like Olivia Morris!

Pose it like Olivia Morris!
2/5

Before charming our hearts with RRR, Olivia has impressed her fans with her Instagram. While shooting Rajamouli's film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR made sure to make her feel at home.

3. Know more about Morris

Know more about Morris
3/5

Olivia hails from Kingston-Upon-Thames, London, and RRR is her major feature project. In 2014, Olivia has trained with National Youth Theatre, and she went on to complete her BA Hons in Acting at Royal Welsh College. 

4. Olivia Morris won India

Olivia Morris won India
4/5

After the release of RRR, Olivia was a pleasant discovery. Critics and audience members have highlighted Olivia's contribution to film, and she has become 'crush' of many filmgoers. 

5. Olivia Morris' upcoming projects

Olivia Morris' upcoming projects
5/5

Apart from RRR, Olivia was seen in the series Hotel Portofino, and she has also bagged The Head season 2. 

