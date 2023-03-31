IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad

Singer Arijit Singh and actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.
The biggest cricket festival IPL 2023 has begun on a promising note with a star-studded opening ceremony with performances from Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings. (All images: Twitter)
1. Arijit Singh sings his chartbuster songs
Arijit Singh sang his chartbuster songs including Hawaayein, Ghungroo Toot Gaye, Kesariya, Dance Ka Bhoot, and Tere Pyaar Mein among others.
2. Arijit Singh leaves fans speechless
Sharing Arijit's pictures and videos on social media, his fans dubbed his performance as the best among the three on social media.
3. Tamannah Bhatia's energetic performance
Tamannah Bhatia danced to super energetic songs such as Lover, Chogada, and Tune Maari Entriyaan.
4. Tamannah Bhatia channels her inner Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Tamannah Bhatia also shook her leg to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item number Oo Antava.
5. Rashmika Mandanna sets the stage on fire
The 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna danced to her famous Pushpa songs such as Saami Saami and Srivalli.
6. Rashmika Mandanna does Naatu Naatu
Rashmika Mandanna ended the opening ceremony as she grooved to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR.