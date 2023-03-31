Search icon
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad

Singer Arijit Singh and actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 31, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

The biggest cricket festival IPL 2023 has begun on a promising note with a star-studded opening ceremony with performances from Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings. (All images: Twitter)

1. Arijit Singh sings his chartbuster songs

Arijit Singh sings his chartbuster songs
1/6

Arijit Singh sang his chartbuster songs including Hawaayein, Ghungroo Toot Gaye, Kesariya, Dance Ka Bhoot, and Tere Pyaar Mein among others.

2. Arijit Singh leaves fans speechless

Arijit Singh leaves fans speechless
2/6

Sharing Arijit's pictures and videos on social media, his fans dubbed his performance as the best among the three on social media.

3. Tamannah Bhatia's energetic performance

Tamannah Bhatia's energetic performance
3/6

Tamannah Bhatia danced to super energetic songs such as Lover, Chogada, and Tune Maari Entriyaan.

4. Tamannah Bhatia channels her inner Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Tamannah Bhatia channels her inner Samantha Ruth Prabhu
4/6

Tamannah Bhatia also shook her leg to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item number Oo Antava.

5. Rashmika Mandanna sets the stage on fire

Rashmika Mandanna sets the stage on fire
5/6

The 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna danced to her famous Pushpa songs such as Saami Saami and Srivalli.

6. Rashmika Mandanna does Naatu Naatu

Rashmika Mandanna does Naatu Naatu
6/6

Rashmika Mandanna ended the opening ceremony as she grooved to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

