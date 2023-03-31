IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad

Singer Arijit Singh and actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

The biggest cricket festival IPL 2023 has begun on a promising note with a star-studded opening ceremony with performances from Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings. (All images: Twitter)