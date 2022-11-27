In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter star Aishwarya Sushmita, who portrayed a Bihar village woman in the series, grabbed everyone's attention with her performance in Neeraj Pandey's show revolves around a chase between police officer Amit Lodha and criminal Chandan Mahto. The actress stunned everyone with her simplicity, but her social media posts prove she is one of the hottest actresses in India.

Take a look: