Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour

Aishwarya Sushmita, who grabbed everyone's attention with her performance in Neeraj Pandey's show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 27, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter star Aishwarya Sushmita, who portrayed a Bihar village woman in the series, grabbed everyone's attention with her performance in Neeraj Pandey's show revolves around a chase between police officer Amit Lodha and criminal Chandan Mahto. The actress stunned everyone with her simplicity, but her social media posts prove she is one of the hottest actresses in India.

Take a look:

1. Aishwarya Sushmita

Aishwarya Sushmita
1/6

Aishwarya Sushmita, who is a vid social media user, can burn the internet with her glamorous looks.

2. Monokini

Monokini
2/6

Aishwarya Sushmita can be seen raising the temperature with her sexy look in monokini. 

3. Bridal look

Bridal look
3/6

Aishwarya Sushmita looks so beautiful and stunning in a red bridal lehenga. 

4. Silver Saree

Silver Saree
4/6

Khakee star Aishwarya Sushmita looks beautiful in a silver saree. 

5. Black saree

Black saree
5/6

Aishwarya Sushmita can definitely turn heads with her saree looks. Ins't she looks adorable in this photo. 

6. In blue bikini

In blue bikini
6/6

Aishwarya Sushmita can be seen flaunting her sexy and toned body in a blue bikini.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal: Bomb blast at wedding ceremony over loudspeaker volume leaves 4 injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.