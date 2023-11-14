Search icon
In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ram Charan hosted an intimate, star-studded Diwali bash, and it was attended by the who's who of South cinema. Let's take a look at the photos.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 14, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Ram Charan and Upasana played host to a Diwali celebration that set a new standard for star-studded soirées at their home in Hyderabad. The guest list was nothing short of a star parade, featuring industry giants such as Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, NTR, Mahesh Babu and many other celebs. Let's take a look at the photos from the bash. 

1. Namrata Shirodkar with her gang

Namrata Shirodkar, the better half of Mahesh Babu, took to social media to offer a sneak peek into the insider moments of this glamorous affair. With a caption that read, "About last night...Diwali done right with the coolest bunch!! Thanks @alwaysramcharan & @upasanakaminenikonidela for being the best hosts!"



2. Ram Charan with Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu: Too much talent in one frame

This is a perfect massy photo that summarises the star-studded Diwali bash. We have RRR stars, Jr NTR posing with host Ram Charan along with Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu



3. Upasana Kamineni: The perfect co-host

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s Diwali party sure seemed like a blast, and this picture proved it. 



4. When stalwarts from South came under one roof

The guest list was nothing short of Ram-Upasana's Diwali party was nothing short of a star parade. The guests include megastars such as Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Shriya Saran and many more. 

 



5. The Tollywood wives

In this photo (left to right) Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, posed with co-host Upasana Kamineni, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and Jr NTR's wife, Pranathi. 

 



