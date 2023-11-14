In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ram Charan hosted an intimate, star-studded Diwali bash, and it was attended by the who's who of South cinema. Let's take a look at the photos.

Ram Charan and Upasana played host to a Diwali celebration that set a new standard for star-studded soirées at their home in Hyderabad. The guest list was nothing short of a star parade, featuring industry giants such as Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, NTR, Mahesh Babu and many other celebs. Let's take a look at the photos from the bash.