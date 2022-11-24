Search icon
In pics: 6 times TikTok star Sofia Ansari set internet on fire with her bold photos

Tik Tok star Sofia Ansari, who is an avid social media user, has 9 million followers on Instagram.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 24, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

Social media sensation Sofia Ansari often burns the internet with sexy and hot photos. She is one of the most stylish actresses who never fails to turn heads with her style and glamour. (All photos credit: Sofia Ansari/Instagram)

Let's take a look at her 6 bold photos that went viral on social media:

1. In sea green bikini

In sea green bikini
1/6

Sofia Ansari burned the internet with these sizzling hot photos in sea green bikini.

2. In blue saree

In blue saree
2/6

Sofia Ansari looks so hot in this blue bold saree. Sharing these photos, she can be seen raising the temperature. 

3. In black sea through dress

In black sea through dress
3/6

Sofia Ansari can be seen flaunting her toned body in a black see-through dress.

4. In read dress

In read dress
4/6

Sofia Ansari looks gorgeous in this sexy red dress, she can definitely turn heads with her glamour. 

5. Red saree

Red saree
5/6

Sofia Ansari looks drop-dead gorgeous in this sexy red saree.

6. In green beach dress

In green beach dress
6/6

Sofia Ansari can be seen sizzling in this green beach dress. In the second photo, she looks absolutely stunning in bikini.

