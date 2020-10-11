NTA NEET 2020: Results expected to be released tomorrow; ; final answer key to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET Result 2020 tomorrow. Candidates can check the results on the offical website-ntaneet.ac.in

NTA officials have said that the NEET 2020 result could be released tomorrow in online mode.

Other websites where the results for NEET can be accessed is--mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA.

Steps to check the final answer key for the NEET 2020 exams:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ntaneet.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link-'Final answer key 2020'

Step 3. A PDF file will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the answer key for future reference.

Candidates need to meet the minimum qualifying criteria as set by the NTA for admission to India's premium medical colleges. General or unreserved (UR) category candidates have to score at least 50th percentile in the exam, while those belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC need to obtain 40th percentile.

Earlier on Monday, NTA released the students' response sheets or the OMR sheets.

Nearly 90% of the candidates appeared for NEET 2020.

NEET exam is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law.