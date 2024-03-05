This was Delhi's fourth win on the trot as they moved two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues smashed commanding fifties as Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in a top-of-the-table clash of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Batting first, Lanning fired at the top with a 38-ball 53, while Jemimah played a commendable inning of unbeaten 69 runs off 33 balls, helping DC rack up a massive 192 for 4.

Chasing the target of 193, Mumbai Indians ended up with a 163 for 8 despite Amanjot Kaur's 42 off 27 and Hayley Matthews' 29 off 17 as the defending champions experienced their second defeat in five matches and only second against DC in WPL history.

(With inputs from PTI)