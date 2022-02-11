IND vs SL: From Ajinkya Rahane to Ishant Sharma - Cricketers whose Test career looks uncertain

Some Indian players have already been individually informed that they will not be considered for selection for Sri Lanka Test Series.

While Team India is playing the series against West Indies, talks regarding the upcoming series against Sri Lanka are already doing the rounds. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) all set to rejig the itinerary of Sri Lanka's entire tour to India, the revised schedule will see the three-match T20I series take place before the two-match Test series contrary to what was originally planned.

However, there is no confirmation on when the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee will announce the squads for both the T20I and Test series, it is to be noted that the new Indian Test captain would most likely be Rohit Sharma.

While talks about the Test series is on, there is news that some Indian players have already been individually informed that they will not be considered for selection for Sri Lanka Test Series. Let's have a look at those players.