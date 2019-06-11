World Cup 2019: Dhawan ruled out for two matches, who will replace him in Kohli's team India?

With this unfortunate injury to Dhawan, who should replace 'Gabbar' in the national side for the time being?

Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained a thumb injury by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile could likely miss matches against New Zealand and Pakistan.

It is learned that the batsman will be missing two games and has been taken to Leeds to be assessed by the Indian team’s physio Patrick Farhart. An update will be provided later on Tuesday.

Dhawan had helped in India's win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday. Keeping pain aside, the batsman went on to score 117 off 109 balls. However, he didn't take the field due to pain and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

The team would be hoping that it is not a fracture and just a bit of swelling. The left thumb has been a long-standing issue for Dhawan. He first picked up the injury in 2016 when he was hit by a bouncer on the same spot by New Zealand's Trent Boult.

Standbys Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are in contention to replace Dhawan in case he would be completely ruled out of the event.

India will next take on New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge.

Here are all the possible replacement at whom captain Kohli maybe looking at: