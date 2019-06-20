Search icon
This is beyond just simple banter: Cricket fans call out 'racist' World Cup ad by Pakistan mocking IAF pilot Abhinandan

Taking a dig back at India, Pakistan released a new ad that shows a man made to look like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

People await for the ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement whenever India and Pakistan take part in a major cricket tournament. For this year's ICC World Cup 2019 event, Star Sports skipped their promotion for India’s match against the Kiwis and directly jumped straight to Pakistan vs India clash.

But this time they have given it a Father’s Day twist for June 16, when Father’s Day is celebrated all across the World. 

While this ad went viral, the fans across the border had not found it funny at all. Taking a dig back at India, Pakistan released a new ad that shows a man made to look like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The man is seen replicating the trademark mustache and also sporting a blue jersey, like the Indian cricket team.

A look at how cricket fans responded to the ad:

Amid India-Pakistan tension which escalated after the Pulwama attack, one name that was on every person's mouth was that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot had shot down Pakistan's F-16 when Pakistani Air Force (PAF) was targeting military establishments in India after Indian air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.

 

However, in the aerial ambush, Abhinandan's fighter jet MiG-21 Bison also crashed and his parachute landed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was then captured by Pakistani forces on February 27.

 

After India's massive push, through international pressure and citing Geneva convention rules, Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on March 1 via Attari-Wagah border around 9:20 pm. 

 

 

