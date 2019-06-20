This is beyond just simple banter: Cricket fans call out 'racist' World Cup ad by Pakistan mocking IAF pilot Abhinandan

Taking a dig back at India, Pakistan released a new ad that shows a man made to look like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
People await for the ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement whenever India and Pakistan take part in a major cricket tournament. For this year's ICC World Cup 2019 event, Star Sports skipped their promotion for India’s match against the Kiwis and directly jumped straight to Pakistan vs India clash.
But this time they have given it a Father’s Day twist for June 16, when Father’s Day is celebrated all across the World.
While this ad went viral, the fans across the border had not found it funny at all. Taking a dig back at India, Pakistan released a new ad that shows a man made to look like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
The man is seen replicating the trademark mustache and also sporting a blue jersey, like the Indian cricket team.
A look at how cricket fans responded to the ad:
1. Pakistan ad mocks IAF pilot Abhinandan
Jazz TV advt on #CWC19 takes the Indo-Pak air duel to new level. It uses the air duel over Nowshera and Wing Co Abhinandan Varthaman's issue as a prop. @IAF_MCC @thetribunechd @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/30v4H6MOpU— Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) June 11, 2019
Abhinandan’s Capture Mocked in Racist Pakistani Ad For World Cup Clash Against India.— Kashmir First (@_Kashmir_First) June 11, 2019
How's this @StarSportsIndiahttps://t.co/FmIebDZHuk
This is shameful.— Ritayan Basu | ঋতায়ন বসু (@ritayanbasu) June 11, 2019
Please just let this be a cricket match. This is beyond just simple banter. #CWC19#INDvPAK https://t.co/shsUrYpCHl
Abhinandan’s Capture Mocked in Racist #Pakistani Ad For World Cup Clash Against #India. This is how #racism, #nationalism and #sports combines to produce toxic outcomes. Entirely unnecessary. #CWC2019 #crickethttps://t.co/7gcMx2CxjI— Swati Parashar (@swatipash) June 11, 2019
2. Twitterati call out this 'racist' World Cup ad
Dear @icc what happens to your moral code of conduct when @TheRealPCB mocks india AIF pilot abhinandan with their tv advert. Or only your special focus was only on @msdhoni @BCCI ? @Ra_THORe kindly acknowledge please, this is utter disgrace pic.twitter.com/QJLJu5l1r6— Abhiemanyu Tyagi (@abhiemanyu) June 11, 2019
This is the our hero’s personality, no one can remain untouched. But next time plz use some good actors. Btw #ShikharDhawan exclusion must be a relief for many competitors #CWC19 #abhinandan pic.twitter.com/mrBFLFLh2d— Megha Jain (@i_meghajain) June 11, 2019
2 hrs ago, Pak’s Jazz TV advertises Ind-Pak WC match with IAF pilot Abhinandan's spoof. @ICC Is this not a step taking sports towards political side? Sports doesn't allow anyone to hurt or question someone's patriotism. #DhoniKeepTheGlove @BCCI@DefenceMinIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ZMGO5cc64X— Tushar Bansal (@tushartb2305) June 11, 2019
There is dearth of ICONs in Pak. That's why they have to imitate our HEROES in their ads— Aishwarya Mudgal (@MudgalAishwarya) June 11, 2019
Dear @TheRealPCB @pid_gov .
You know why wing CDR Abhinandan was released. Please advise your media pic.twitter.com/aPPjERRlMz
3. Abhinandan saga
Amid India-Pakistan tension which escalated after the Pulwama attack, one name that was on every person's mouth was that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot had shot down Pakistan's F-16 when Pakistani Air Force (PAF) was targeting military establishments in India after Indian air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.
However, in the aerial ambush, Abhinandan's fighter jet MiG-21 Bison also crashed and his parachute landed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was then captured by Pakistani forces on February 27.
After India's massive push, through international pressure and citing Geneva convention rules, Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on March 1 via Attari-Wagah border around 9:20 pm.