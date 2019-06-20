This is beyond just simple banter: Cricket fans call out 'racist' World Cup ad by Pakistan mocking IAF pilot Abhinandan

Taking a dig back at India, Pakistan released a new ad that shows a man made to look like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

People await for the ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement whenever India and Pakistan take part in a major cricket tournament. For this year's ICC World Cup 2019 event, Star Sports skipped their promotion for India’s match against the Kiwis and directly jumped straight to Pakistan vs India clash.

But this time they have given it a Father’s Day twist for June 16, when Father’s Day is celebrated all across the World.

The man is seen replicating the trademark mustache and also sporting a blue jersey, like the Indian cricket team.

A look at how cricket fans responded to the ad: