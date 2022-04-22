IPL 2022 playoff race: Can Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings reach top 4?

The two sides have a lot on their plate and the main question remains, can Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings reach the Playoffs?
Known for making records, surely Mumbai Indians (MI) did not expect such a record after they became the first Indian Premier League (IPL) team to lose seven matches in a row.
The five-time champions, in their last encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saw the match go to the wires and the game changed its direction courtesy of MS Dhoni's batting. With that, it was the seventh loss for the Mumbai Indians and the second win for the Chennai Super Kings.
While the race to the playoffs has already been seeing a tough competition, these two sides have a lot on their plate, with the main question being, can Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings reach the top 4? Let's see what their chances are.
1. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings journey so far:
Match 1, March 27, Saturday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 2, April 2, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 3:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 3, April 6, Sunday: Kolkata kNight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 4, April 9, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 5, April 13, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 6, April 16, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM Result: Lost
Match 7, April 21, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM: Result: Lost.
Match 1, March 26, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 2, March 31, Thursday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 3, April 3, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 4, April 9, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 3:30 PM. Result: Lost
Match 5, April 12, Tuesday: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM. Result: Won by 23 runs.
Match 6, April 17, Sunday: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM Result: Lost
Match 7, April 21, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM: Result: Won by 3 wickets.
2. Chances of Mumbai Indians making it to the IPL playoffs?
After losing seven back-to-back games, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are almost out of the IPL in the 2022 season. Their qualification chance for the IPL 2022 Playoffs is 0.134%.
While currently their Net Run Rate (NRR) is in the negative, they will need to turn it into a positive one and will also need to win all seven remaining matches, that too all by large margins. However, this still does not ensure its spot in the playoffs.
3. What happens if Mumbai Indians win the rest of their games?
If Rohit Sharma and Co win the rest of the remaining games, they will reach the target of 14 points. However, bringing the points tally to 14 will not be enough since this season of IPL has 10 teams.
The champion team would have needed to have won at least 8 matches and bagged 16 points to become a candidate for playoffs as a tally of 12 points (6 victories) will not qualify them for a top 4 berth.
The Men in Blue and gold would also want the majority of the other teams to finish on 14 points to keep themselves in the race for IPL 2022 playoffs.
The side will have to wait for the results of the other nine teams to have an outside chance of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs and would also want the majority of the other teams to finish on 14 points to keep themselves in the race for IPL 2022 playoffs.
4. Is Chennai Super Kings also suffering from same fate?
For Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it is also not easy to make it into the playoffs as they have a 4.87% chance of reaching the playoffs.
Currently, the side is placed in the 9th spot in the points table and they have 4 points from 7 matches with an NRR of -0.534 and both parameters are not good in the IPL 2022 so far.
The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will need to win the rest of their games with a good margin to boost the current NRR when the mathematical equations come to play.
5. How many matches CSK should win to reach playoffs?
After Thursday's (April 21) win, CSK are in a slightly better position than Mumbai Indians and to qualify, the south team in their 7 remaining matches will have to win at least 5 of them.
However, keeping 10 franchises in mind, CSK will need to win 6 out of 7 matches and look to reach 16 points. But, right now, there are 7 teams with 6 or 8 points that will hit Chennai on their way to playoffs.
This will make it more difficult for CSK who will need to at least win 7 matches in the tournament for a real shot at qualifying for playoffs.