IPL 2022 playoff race: Can Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings reach top 4?

The two sides have a lot on their plate and the main question remains, can Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings reach the Playoffs?

Known for making records, surely Mumbai Indians (MI) did not expect such a record after they became the first Indian Premier League (IPL) team to lose seven matches in a row.

The five-time champions, in their last encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saw the match go to the wires and the game changed its direction courtesy of MS Dhoni's batting. With that, it was the seventh loss for the Mumbai Indians and the second win for the Chennai Super Kings.

While the race to the playoffs has already been seeing a tough competition, these two sides have a lot on their plate, with the main question being, can Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings reach the top 4? Let's see what their chances are.