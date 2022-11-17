From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand

As team India to ready face New Zealand in 3 match T20I series. Here we look at five WAGs who will be in New Zealand, cheering for India.

When India takes on New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will be cheered on by his wife Natasa Stankovic from the stands. Not only Natasa, but Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree, Aditi Hundia (Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend), Isha Negi (Pant's Girlfriend), and Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar's Wife) have all traveled to New Zealand to support their partners.

Natasa Stankovic, Pandya's wife, has already arrived in New Zealand and will be hoping that her husband has a successful debut as a skipper.

Chahal's wife Dhanashree, like Natasa, is constantly there in the stadium to cheer for her husband. Chahal will be looking to play some games in New Zealand and assist his team win.

Here are some WAGs who could turn up at the IND vs NZ match in Wellington.