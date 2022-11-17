Search icon
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand

As team India to ready face New Zealand in 3 match T20I series. Here we look at five WAGs who will be in New Zealand, cheering for India.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 17, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

When India takes on New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will be cheered on by his wife Natasa Stankovic from the stands. Not only Natasa, but Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree, Aditi Hundia (Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend), Isha Negi (Pant's Girlfriend), and Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar's Wife) have all traveled to New Zealand to support their partners.

Natasa Stankovic, Pandya's wife, has already arrived in New Zealand and will be hoping that her husband has a successful debut as a skipper.

Chahal's wife Dhanashree, like Natasa, is constantly there in the stadium to cheer for her husband. Chahal will be looking to play some games in New Zealand and assist his team win.

Here are some WAGs who could turn up at the IND vs NZ match in Wellington.

1. Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic
1/5

Natasa has been traveling with her son Agastya. She was with Hardik at the T20 World Cup in Australia, cheering on her husband from the stands, and she will be doing the same in New Zealand. Pandya will lead Team India in the three-match T20I series.

2. Isha Negi

Isha Negi
2/5

Isha Negi, a YouTuber and social media sensation, is Rishabh Pant's girlfriend, and she may finally be in New Zealand to support him.

The duo officially announced their relationship in January 2019. 

3. Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma
3/5

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife,  has already arrived in Wellington, she also visited Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022.

 

4. Aditi Hundia

Aditi Hundia
4/5

Aditi Hundia avoids the spotlight when accompanying his boyfriend Ishan Kishan. However, it is likely that she would travel to New Zealand to be by his side.

5. Devisha Shetty

Devisha Shetty
5/5

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty has been with SKY down the years, helping him find his way through different tiers of Indian cricket. She will be there for her husband to support him in New Zealand.

