Not just Delhi Capitals, these teams also faced wrong umpiring decisions in IPL 2022

1/4

During the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Devdutt Padikkal took a catch that managed to get the SRH skipper, Kane Williamson, back to the pavilion after he scored just 2 runs.

Prasidh Krishna had bowled back of a length ball around off and Williamson poked it. The outside edge flies to the right of Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who dived and went for a one-handed catch.

However, the ball popped up and Padikkal, who was standing at first slip, showed great reflex to dive forward and snaffle with both hands inches above the ground.

The on-field umpire was not sure and went up for a referral and Williamson too did not move from his spot. The third umpire looked at a couple of angles and ruled it in favour of the fielding team.