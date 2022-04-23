Not just Delhi Capitals, these teams also faced wrong umpiring decisions in IPL 2022

Let's have a look at such incidents that took place in the 15th edition of the IPL.
'The umpire's decision whether it's right or wrong, we have to accept it,' this is what Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson had said after the no ball controvery that took place against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash.
However, Delhi was not the only side that has seen umpire decisions not go in their favour. Let's have a look at such incidents that took place in the 15th edition of the IPL.
1. Kane Williamson's dismissal
During the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Devdutt Padikkal took a catch that managed to get the SRH skipper, Kane Williamson, back to the pavilion after he scored just 2 runs.
Prasidh Krishna had bowled back of a length ball around off and Williamson poked it. The outside edge flies to the right of Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who dived and went for a one-handed catch.
However, the ball popped up and Padikkal, who was standing at first slip, showed great reflex to dive forward and snaffle with both hands inches above the ground.
The on-field umpire was not sure and went up for a referral and Williamson too did not move from his spot. The third umpire looked at a couple of angles and ruled it in favour of the fielding team.
2. Virat Kohli trapped on his 1st ball
During the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MI's new recruit Dewald Brevis had grabbed the limelight with his maiden wicket, that being of former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.
The South African U19 star, also known as 'Baby AB' had trapped Virat Kohli in front of his first-ever delivery. This had denied the former Bangalore captain his first fifty this season.
Kohli was well-placed on 48 and the side was 8 runs away from their third victory, however, Brewis came into the attack and that's where things began to change.
After the uproar for LBW by MI, the on-field umpire sided with Mumbai's appeal, however, Kohli opted for the review. The third umpire had failed to conclude if the ball had hit the pad or the bat first and lack of evidence left him inconclusive as remained on the side of the on-field decision.
3. Marcus Stoinis' wicket
In the clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Marcus Stoinis had scored 24 off 15 balls and looked in the zone to take LSG over the line.
However, smart bowling by Josh Hazlewood led to the downfall of his compatriot. But things took an ugly turn as the ball before the dismissal was what broke the rhythm for Marcus Stoinis.
The first ball of the 18th over was not called wide by the umpire, despite it being way outside off-stump. Stoinis was certainly not impressed and on the very next ball, he was dismissed.
4. Rovman Powell not given no ball
Needing 36 runs from the final over, Delhi batter Rovman Powell had dispatched the first three balls for three successive sixes. However, the third ball turned out to be a full toss.
With the ball being bowled was above waist height, the umpires refused to call it a no-ball, which led to Rishabh Pant and other members of the DC camp becoming furious.
With the DC players and the coaching staff halting play and continuing to protest over the matter, the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium also joined the on-field debate.