'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis traps Virat Kohli on his 1st ball, controversial LBW decision leaves netizens furious

The South African U19 star, also known as 'Baby AB' had trapped Virat Kohli in front of his first-ever delivery.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Surely Mumbai Indians (MI) had to face their fourth loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, this time against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), however, the drama during the clash is what grabbed the attention of many.

The drama was created by the decisions umpires have taken that have even left cricket fans furious. Mumbai's new recruit Dewald Brevis had grabbed the limelight with his maiden wicket, that being of former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. 

The South African U19 star, also known as 'Baby AB' had trapped Virat Kohli in front of his first-ever delivery. This had denied the former Bangalore captain his first fifty this season.

Kohli was well-placed on 48 and the side was 8 runs away from their third victory, however, Brewis came into the attack and that's where things began to change.

So what exactly happened?

After the uproar for LBW by MI, the on-field umpire sided with Mumbai's appeal, however, Kohli opted for the review. The third umpire had failed to conclude if the ball had hit the pad or the bat first and lack of evidence left him inconclusive as remained on the side of the on-field decision.

According to MCC - the law of cricket - Rule 36.2.2 states, "If the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat".

The dismissal remained the talking point of the match and fans started questioning the same, stating the MCC rules.

Currently, MI sit at the bottom of the IPL points table with four losses in four games. As for RCB, they are currently sitting in the third spot with three wins from four games.

