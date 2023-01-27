Search icon
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife

Here are stunning photos of Indian cricketer Axar Patel's wife Meha Patel.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Jan 26, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Another Indian cricketer has got hitched on January 26, just a few days after batter KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot. All-arounder Axar Patel and his fiancée Meha Patel got married last night, January 26, in Vadodara, Gujarat. The video of cricket star Axar Patel styled as a groom, arriving at the wedding venue has also gone viral on social media. 

1. Who is Meha Patel?

Who is Meha Patel?
1/5

Meha, wife of Axar Patel, works as a dietician and nutritionist. The famous Indian all-rounder proposed to his girlfriend Meha in January 2022, and on January 25, Wednesday, the two families celebrated their Mehendi ceremony.

2. Meha guides people through Instagram

Meha guides people through Instagram
2/5

She also started a company called Dt. Meha that offers guidance through her social media. She enjoys travelling a lot and updates her Instagram account with photos from her trips.

3. Meha loves to travel

Meha loves to travel
3/5

Few people are aware of Meha's love of travel and her habit of sharing photos from her trips on Instagram. She also has Axar's name inked on her arm.

4. Founder of 'Dt Meha'

Founder of 'Dt Meha'
4/5

Meha runs a nutrition company called Dt. Meha and has a personal Instagram account in addition to a business account where she posts about healthy diets and nutrition. On her personal Instagram account, she has over 26,000 followers.

5. When did Axar and Meha get engaged?

When did Axar and Meha get engaged?
5/5

Before deciding to get married, Axar Patel and Meha reportedly dated for a long period of time. On January 20, 2022, Axar proposed to Meha. Meha loves animals, and she recently celebrated the second birthday of her dog, Gucci.

(Photos credit: Instagram)

Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
