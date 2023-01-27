Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife

Here are stunning photos of Indian cricketer Axar Patel's wife Meha Patel.
Another Indian cricketer has got hitched on January 26, just a few days after batter KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot. All-arounder Axar Patel and his fiancée Meha Patel got married last night, January 26, in Vadodara, Gujarat. The video of cricket star Axar Patel styled as a groom, arriving at the wedding venue has also gone viral on social media.
1. Who is Meha Patel?
Meha, wife of Axar Patel, works as a dietician and nutritionist. The famous Indian all-rounder proposed to his girlfriend Meha in January 2022, and on January 25, Wednesday, the two families celebrated their Mehendi ceremony.
2. Meha guides people through Instagram
She also started a company called Dt. Meha that offers guidance through her social media. She enjoys travelling a lot and updates her Instagram account with photos from her trips.
3. Meha loves to travel
Few people are aware of Meha's love of travel and her habit of sharing photos from her trips on Instagram. She also has Axar's name inked on her arm.
4. Founder of 'Dt Meha'
Meha runs a nutrition company called Dt. Meha and has a personal Instagram account in addition to a business account where she posts about healthy diets and nutrition. On her personal Instagram account, she has over 26,000 followers.
5. When did Axar and Meha get engaged?
Before deciding to get married, Axar Patel and Meha reportedly dated for a long period of time. On January 20, 2022, Axar proposed to Meha. Meha loves animals, and she recently celebrated the second birthday of her dog, Gucci.
(Photos credit: Instagram)