Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife

Another Indian cricketer has got hitched on January 26, just a few days after batter KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot. All-arounder Axar Patel and his fiancée Meha Patel got married last night, January 26, in Vadodara, Gujarat. The video of cricket star Axar Patel styled as a groom, arriving at the wedding venue has also gone viral on social media.