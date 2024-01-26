CRICKET
India vs England, 1st Test: Follow highlights of Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.
Ravindra Jadeja displayed great resilience by reaching his half-century, while Axar Patel also demonstrated strong determination as India, with seven wickets down, continued to make progress against England.
Unfortunately, KL Rahul fell short of a potential century, losing his wicket at 86 runs to the debutant Tom Hartley's bowling. Similarly, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a century as he was dismissed early on Friday by Joe Root. Following Jaiswal's dismissal, Hartley achieved his first Test wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill.
Hartley makes an appearance as we near the end of the day's play. Four runs! The bowler overpitched, and Axar capitalizes by hitting the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Six runs! Axar unleashes a powerful slog sweep, sending the ball sailing over the boundary. The partnership between these two players reaches 50 runs, thanks to those two impressive boundaries. Four more runs! Axar executes yet another successful slog sweep, adding another boundary to India's lead, which now stands at 175 runs. And with that, the second day of play comes to a close.
WICKET!! Both Indian batters find themselves stranded at the same end, resulting in Ashwin having to make his way back. A significant miscommunication occurred when Ashwin struck the ball towards cover and attempted a run across.
Root is at it again! He was struck for four runs by Bharat with a skillful sweep shot on the very first ball. On the following delivery, Bharat attempts the sweep once more, but unfortunately fails to connect, resulting in a hit on his thigh pad. The umpire promptly raises his finger, signaling an out, but the Indian player decides to challenge the decision by requesting a review. The review reveals three red lights, confirming the dismissal, and India loses its sixth wicket.
Four runs! Rehan delivers a short and wide ball outside the leg stump, prompting Jadeja to elegantly pull it behind square, effortlessly securing a boundary. This shot adds five runs to the scoreboard, concluding the over and that will be Tea on Day 2.
The batters safely play out another over from Wood. Root then joins the attack. Jadeja attempts an attacking shot against Root, but he edges the ball, which falls just short of backward point. England celebrates after Bharat's bat-pad, but the umpire denies the appeal, and England exhausts all their reviews.
Jadeja and Rahul have effortlessly accumulated fifty runs in this partnership. They have encountered minimal trouble, except for the occasional challenging ball. Both players are exhibiting an aggressive approach to their game. As a result, they have now established a lead of 30 runs.
Joe Root is coming in for his third spell of the day, with Jadeja currently at the crease. However, Rahul, positioned at the other end, is capitalizing on Rehan's errors of consistently bowling short balls. In an impressive display, India seizes the lead with a magnificent six!
Shreyas Iyer unleashes a powerful shot against Rehan Ahmed, only to be caught by a fielder positioned deep in the field. The ball was overpitched, aimed at the stumps, and Shreyas attempted a forceful hit towards deep midwicket, but unfortunately, it found the hands of the fielder.
Four! With a short and slightly wide delivery, Shreyas skillfully punches off the backfoot, sending the ball past mid-off for a boundary. A well-executed shot earns Rahul a single, bringing up his well-deserved fifty. An impressive performance thus far, and he will undoubtedly strive to maintain this momentum.
The issue with Wood's over has been addressed once more. Rehan takes over from Hartley at the opposite end. Magnificent shot! Rehan delivers four excellent balls, but then falters with a short one. Shreyas skillfully pulls it through the leg side, resulting in a boundary.
Gill attempts to break free from the shackles, takes a shot, but unfortunately hits it straight to the fielder at short midwicket. Perhaps a fuller delivery would have enticed him to play that shot. This marks Hartley's maiden wicket, resulting in India losing their third wicket. Gill departs after scoring 23 runs.
Gill and Rahul now have a few opportunities to showcase their skills. Rahul impressively struck two consecutive boundaries towards the long-on area, taking advantage of Tom Hartley's bowling. The pitch doesn't offer much spin, but the batters are relying on their defensive techniques to stay in control.
The English bowlers have been spot on with their deliveries in the early stages of the game. They are consistently attacking the stumps with well-pitched deliveries. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, on the other hand, seem content with their defensive approach, confidently stepping forward to defend the ball.
Jaiswal confidently strides down the track and elegantly dispatches the ball over Root's head, securing a well-deserved four. A remarkable beginning to the day for the young cricketer, showcasing his immense talent. However, his triumph is short-lived as Jaiswal carelessly strikes the fourth ball of the day straight back to Root, resulting in an early wicket loss for India. Jaiswal's innings concludes at a commendable 80 runs.
There has been a significant buzz surrounding England's Bazzball-inspired approach to playing cricket, courtesy of coach Brendon McCullum. However, at the conclusion of Day 1, it is India and Yashasvi Jaiswal who have truly demonstrated how to play cricket with fearlessness and aggression.
Speaking after the end of Day 1's play, Ashwin said, "He (Jaiswal) had a great time in the IPL, had a wonderful start in first-class cricket. I am quite enjoying it. I am seeing Rishabh Pant there. His fearless cricket is serving him well. Yashaswi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water,"
Speaking at a press conference, Duckett said, "I think we're over par. It was a tricky Day 1 pitch with consistent spin from earlier on. Stokes was fantastic. I just said come down Day 3, Day 4, that could be a match winning knock if that pitch keeps getting harder to bat on,"
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
