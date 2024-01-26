India vs England, 1st Test: Follow highlights of Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Ravindra Jadeja displayed great resilience by reaching his half-century, while Axar Patel also demonstrated strong determination as India, with seven wickets down, continued to make progress against England.

Unfortunately, KL Rahul fell short of a potential century, losing his wicket at 86 runs to the debutant Tom Hartley's bowling. Similarly, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a century as he was dismissed early on Friday by Joe Root. Following Jaiswal's dismissal, Hartley achieved his first Test wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill.