'Cheering for India with no knowledge of the sport': Netizens react to gold medal in Lawn Bowl

Deja Vu! That is what team India felt after the women's four won Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Lawn Bowls Final. Just like how Aditi Ashok had woken up India to watch her play Golf in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2022, the same took place on Tuesday (August 2), where the Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-10 in the Final against South Africa.

The Gold in Lawn Bowls has surely woken up a new spirit among fans as they showered the four women with praises on social media.

Cannot believe I spent around 3 hours watching India's #LawnBowls final at #CWG2022 with no knowledge of the sport....and the ladies have done it ... Historic!! #RuknaNahiHaiCheer #CommonwealthGames — Rohini Deshmukh (@rohini_kd) August 2, 2022

The women's fours teams has put India on the map of Lawn Bowls by winning the nation's first ever #CommonwealthGames GOLD in the sport!#commonwealthgames2022 #CWG2022 #Cheer4India #LawnBowls #goldmedalindia pic.twitter.com/zK6iAPaGhM — Anoop Kadyan (@kadyan_anoop) August 2, 2022

From not knowing what this game is all about (Lawn Bowls) to getting a gold medal in this sport. India has truly made a fabulous leap in the sporting world. #GoldMedal #LawnBowls #Cheer4India #CommonwealthGames August 2, 2022

About the clash, India were trailing 8-10 after 11 ends of throws at one point. But with just four throws remaining, they showed nerves of steel to finish the game 17-10.

The team had faced New Zealand in the semi-final on Monday (August 1) and won the clash 16-13. They became the first Indian team to reach the final in this event.

They had also defeated Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarterfinal match. The four will play against South Africa in the Final.