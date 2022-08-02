Search icon
'Cheering for India with no knowledge of the sport': Netizens react to gold medal in Lawn Bowl

India were trailing 8-10 after 11 ends of throws at one point, but with just four throws remaining, they managed to finish the game 17-10.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

India winning Gold in Lawn Bowls

Deja Vu! That is what team India felt after the women's four won Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Lawn Bowls Final. Just like how Aditi Ashok had woken up India to watch her play Golf in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2022, the same took place on Tuesday (August 2), where the Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-10 in the Final against South Africa.

The Gold in Lawn Bowls has surely woken up a new spirit among fans as they showered the four women with praises on social media.

About the clash, India were trailing 8-10 after 11 ends of throws at one point. But with just four throws remaining, they showed nerves of steel to finish the game 17-10.

The team had faced New Zealand in the semi-final on Monday (August 1) and won the clash 16-13. They became the first Indian team to reach the final in this event.

They had also defeated Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarterfinal match. The four will play against South Africa in the Final.

