CWG 2022: What is lawn bowl? The Indian women quartet team that made history by reaching the Final

Lawn Bowls Indian team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey

Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday saw the Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) win 17-9 in the quarterfinal match of Lawn Bowls.

The team, who faced New Zealand in the semi-final on Monday (August 1), won the clash 16-13. They became the first Indian team to reach the final in this event.

Earlier, they had defeated Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarterfinal match. The four will play against South Africa in the Final.

What are Lawn Bowls?

Bowls, also called Lawn Bowls is an outdoor game which involves a ball (known as a bowl) which is rolled toward a smaller stationary ball, called a jack. The game is generally played on a flat lawn, about 40–42 yards (37–38 metres).

The main objective is to roll one's bowls so that it comes to rest near the jack. The teams have to make sure their bowls are closer to the jack than those of their opponent. This can also be achieved by knocking aside an opponent's bowl or the jack.

The bowls, which are also called woods, are made of rubber, wood, or some other material. They are biased or flattened on one side so that they follow a curved course when rolled.