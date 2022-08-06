CWG: PV Sindhu marches on to the semi-finals of the women's singles round

PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to work hard in her quarter-final clash against Goh Jin Wei in the women's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist lost the first game 19-21 before making a comeback to seal the second 21-14.

In the decider, she took a 17-12 lead at one stage before winning 21-18.

There was very little to separate the two players in what was a stern contest on offer. Sindhu was trailing 16-19 in the first game and managed to draw level. However, Wei kept her composure winning 21-19.

In the second game, Sindhu responded well. There were some superb rallies between the players.

Sindhu had an 11-10 lead in the decider before extending the same.