CWG: PV Sindhu marches on to the semi-finals of the women's singles round

Sindhu had started the contest on a slow note and lost the opening game 19-21. She bounced back and won the next two sets to enter the semi-finals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to work hard in her quarter-final clash against Goh Jin Wei in the women's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist lost the first game 19-21 before making a comeback to seal the second 21-14.

In the decider, she took a 17-12 lead at one stage before winning 21-18.

There was very little to separate the two players in what was a stern contest on offer. Sindhu was trailing 16-19 in the first game and managed to draw level. However, Wei kept her composure winning 21-19.

In the second game, Sindhu responded well. There were some superb rallies between the players.

Sindhu had an 11-10 lead in the decider before extending the same.

 

 

 

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
