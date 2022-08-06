'Jemimah Rodrigues deserves gold for commitment': Twitterati hail Indian batter for another crucial knock

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues from dropped from the Indian squad for the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup, but since that setback, she has made a stunning comeback into the team. On Saturday, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal between India and England Jemimah played yet another crucial knock to help her side score a fight-worthy total.

Earlier, against Barbados as well, Jemimah played an unbeaten 56-run knock, and she kept her rich vein of form going in the semifinal as well.

India were struggling after the dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, but Jemimah kept her nerve and would go on to score an unbeaten 44-run knock, consisting of seven boundaries, which helped India to a total of 164/5.

Netizens meanwhile were full of praise for Jemimah after her incredible turnaround, from being out of the team to becoming one of the most crucial players.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Jemimah was 20*(22) at the end of 17th over then 4,4,1,4,4,1,1,1,4 - after missing out on the World Cup, she has come back strongly into the team. August 6, 2022

If there's any medal for commitment, jemimah Rodrigues should win a gold.#CWG2022 — s (@_sectumsempra18) August 3, 2022

She can do tiktok, can dance, can host interviews.



Ask her to rescue the innings, she can do that as well. Well played Jemimah. pic.twitter.com/5pHZOCaBkf — Rested Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) August 6, 2022

When you look and learn from the great like Rohit Sharma then, u ultimately becomes one of the best. Well played Jemimah Rodrigues. pic.twitter.com/josEcX8KVC August 6, 2022

Earlier, Mandhana had gotten India off a blistering start as she scored 61 runs in just 32 balls, with a strike rate of more than 190. Jemimah put the finishing touches and thus India scored 164.

In reply, England were 65/2 after 7 overs. Deepti Sharma provided her side with the all-important first breakthrough, while Alice Capsey was run out by Taniya Bhatia.