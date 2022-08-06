Search icon
'Jemimah Rodrigues deserves gold for commitment': Twitterati hail Indian batter for another crucial knock

Jemimah Rodrigues played yet another crucial knock of 44* runs in 31 balls against England in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Jemimah Rodrigues from dropped from the Indian squad for the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup, but since that setback, she has made a stunning comeback into the team. On Saturday, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal between India and England Jemimah played yet another crucial knock to help her side score a fight-worthy total. 

Earlier, against Barbados as well, Jemimah played an unbeaten 56-run knock, and she kept her rich vein of form going in the semifinal as well. 

India were struggling after the dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, but Jemimah kept her nerve and would go on to score an unbeaten 44-run knock, consisting of seven boundaries, which helped India to a total of 164/5. 

Netizens meanwhile were full of praise for Jemimah after her incredible turnaround, from being out of the team to becoming one of the most crucial players. 

Here are some of the best reactions:

Earlier, Mandhana had gotten India off a blistering start as she scored 61 runs in just 32 balls, with a strike rate of more than 190. Jemimah put the finishing touches and thus India scored 164. 

In reply, England were 65/2 after 7 overs. Deepti Sharma provided her side with the all-important first breakthrough, while Alice Capsey was run out by Taniya Bhatia. 

