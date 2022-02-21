Elon Musk's new girlfriend REVEALED: Meet Australian actress Natasha Bassett

The billionaire tech magnate was reportedly seeing a mystery woman who has now been revealed as 27-year-old actress Natasha Bassett.

World’s richest man Elon Musk broke up with long-time partner Grimes back in September 2021. The billionaire tech magnate is now reportedly seeing a mystery woman who has now been revealed as Natasha Bassett, a 27-year-old Australian actress.

Bassett was spotted leaving the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s private Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles, US, reportedly disguised in a long black trench coat and sunglasses. UK outlet Daily Mail has reported that Bassett has fallen for Musk’s brains and "not his bank balance". Musk, 50, has a net worth of more than $233 billion, more than any other person on the planet.