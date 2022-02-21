Elon Musk's new girlfriend REVEALED: Meet Australian actress Natasha Bassett

The billionaire tech magnate was reportedly seeing a mystery woman who has now been revealed as 27-year-old actress Natasha Bassett.
World’s richest man Elon Musk broke up with long-time partner Grimes back in September 2021. The billionaire tech magnate is now reportedly seeing a mystery woman who has now been revealed as Natasha Bassett, a 27-year-old Australian actress.
Bassett was spotted leaving the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s private Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles, US, reportedly disguised in a long black trench coat and sunglasses. UK outlet Daily Mail has reported that Bassett has fallen for Musk’s brains and "not his bank balance". Musk, 50, has a net worth of more than $233 billion, more than any other person on the planet.
1. Who is Elon Musk's new mystery woman Natasha Bassett?
The actress from down under will soon be seen on the screen in Elvis Presley’s biopic, portraying his first love, Dixie Locke. Hailing from Sydney in Australia, Basset moved to New York to study acting. Acting since she was 14, she has been an actress over a decade and has featured in an Australian theatre production of Romeo and Juliet, a 2017 Britney Spears biopic and in ‘Hail, Caesar!’ directed by the Coen Brothers of Hollywood. Natasha currently calls Los Angeles her home. Her hobbies include hiking and she is reportedly passionate about issues including global warming and animal rights.
2. How long has Elon Musk been seeing Natasha?
The world’s richest man is reportedly seen the Aussie actress for a couple of months. They are reportedly in an exclusive relationship. The two were friends earlier but came close after Musk and Grimes parted ways. The two have reportedly been spending a lot of time together.
3. Elon Musk’s love life and family
Elon Musk has earlier been married to author Justine Musk with whom he had five kids. He was married to Talulah Riley, the British actress, twice. With Grimes, Musk has one son, named `X AE A-Xii`.
