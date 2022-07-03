Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani: World's richest have lost Rs 110 lakh crore, only THIS Indian gained

1/7

The year 2022 is not good for the world's billionaires. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, in the past 6 months, the world's 500 richest people have lost over Rs 110 lakh crore. Among the top 10 richest people, Tesla owner Elon Musk lost Rs 4.73 lakh crore whereas Jeff Bezos lost Rs 4.68 lakh crore.