Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani: World's richest have lost Rs 110 lakh crore, only THIS Indian gained

The year 2022 is not good for the world's billionaires.

  • Jul 03, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

1. Elon Musk

The year 2022 is not good for the world's billionaires. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, in the past 6 months, the world's 500 richest people have lost over Rs 110 lakh crore. Among the top 10 richest people, Tesla owner Elon Musk lost Rs 4.73 lakh crore whereas Jeff Bezos lost Rs 4.68 lakh crore.  

2. Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of Louis Vuitton lost Rs 3.98 lakh crore.

3. Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder lost Rs 1.81 lakh crore. 

 

4. Larry Page

Larry Page, Google's co-founder, lost Rs 2.31 lakh crore. 

 

5. Mark Zuckerberg

Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder, lost Rs 6.26 lakh crore. Mark Zuckerberg, who found Facebook, lost Rs 5.20 lakh crore. 

 

6. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, the 11th richest man in the world, has lost Rs 28.89 crore.

7. Gautam Adani

Among the top 10, Gautam Adani is the only businessman whose income has increased in the past 6 months. The world's sixth richest person's salary increased by Rs 1.76 lakh. 

 

