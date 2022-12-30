Search icon
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos

Check out the sexy and steamy Bollywood reels of XXX actress Aabha Paul.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 30, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

Aabha Paul has appeared in the bold web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. Here are some of her sexy and sizzling reels in which the actress can be seen grooving to famous Bollywood songs. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)

1. XXX actress Aabha Paul dances to Besharam Rang

XXX actress Aabha Paul dances to Besharam Rang
1/5

In this viral video, Aabha Paul can be seen dancing to the smashing hit Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan.

2. XXX actress Aabha Paul grooves to Zara Zara

XXX actress Aabha Paul grooves to Zara Zara
2/5

Aabha Paul is seen grooving to the sensuous song Zara Zara Behakta Hai from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, filmed on R Madhavan and Dia Mirza.

3. XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves on Baazigar O Baazigar

XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves on Baazigar O Baazigar
3/5

Aabha Paul shows her steamy moves to the 1990s hit Baazigar O Baazigar, originally featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in the hot video.

4. XXX actress Aabha Paul flirts on Sapne Mein Milti Hai

XXX actress Aabha Paul flirts on Sapne Mein Milti Hai
4/5

Aabha Paul can be seen flirting on the popular track Sapne Mein Milti Hain from the cult classic Satya in a black saree in this steamy video.

5. XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her romantic side on Yeh Vaada Raha

XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her romantic side on Yeh Vaada Raha
5/5

Aabha Paul exudes romantic vibes on Tu Tu Hai Wahi, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, which is the title track of the 1982 famous film Yeh Vaada Raha.

