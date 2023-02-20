Search icon
XXX actress Aabha Paul looks sexy in viral photos and videos, check out

XXX actress Aabha Paul raised the temperature when she dropped her sexy photos and video on social media.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 20, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Aabha Paul, who starred in web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram, often shares her bold and hot photos and videos on Instagram. She never fails to grab attention with her social media posts.

Take a look:

1. Aabha Paul in transparent top

Aabha Paul in transparent top
1/5

Aabha Paul burned the internet when she dropped her photos in a transparent black blouse top.

2. Aabha Paul flaunting her curves

Aabha Paul flaunting her curves
2/5

XXX star Aabha Paul can be seen flaunting her curves in a white outfit while holding a luxurious bag. 

3. Aabha Paul in muti-colour bikini

Aabha Paul in muti-colour bikini
3/5

Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in the bikini, she never fails to impress her fans with her looks.

4. XXX star looks mesmerising

XXX star looks mesmerising
4/5

XXX star Aabha Paul looks mesmerising in the photos that she shared in bikini.

5. Aabha Paul looking sensational

Aabha Paul looking sensational
5/5

Aabha Paul looks sensational in the video shared by her, she can be seen wearing a bikini and a coat. 

