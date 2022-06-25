Viral Photos of the Day: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar go on brunch date, Rashmika Mandanna charms paps

On one side, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the airport. On the other side Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar head for a brunch date.

A few Bollywood celebrities were spotted chilling at the weekend like Farhan Akhtar, and Sara Ali Khan. While a few others were enjoying working on a Saturday. Let's take a look at the celebrities spotted throughout the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Rashmika Mandanna

1/6 Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at a dubbing studio. Despite getting late for the dub, the gracious lady posed for paps.

2. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

2/6 Here comes the sweetest moment of the day, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were spotted having a special brunch with the latter's sister Anusha Dandekar.

3. Yami Gautam

3/6 A Thursday star Yami Gautam was spotted chilling on weekend, and she was papped outside a salon.

4. Vaani Kapoor

4/6 The Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor was also outside Dinesh Vijan's Maddock office.

5. Sara Ali Khan

5/6 Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan dazzled the paparazzi in her traditional avatar. Sara's fans will adore her OOTD.

6. Poonam Pandey