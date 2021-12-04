PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor breaks the internet with her beautiful avatar, stuns in 'gulabi' saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a rose-printed saree in her latest photos that the actor shared on her Instagram account on Saturday.
Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known for her pleasing and appealing fashion choices. Her late mother Sridevi was also a fashion queen during her prime days. In the latest photos that Janhvi shared on her Instagram account, the actor looks stunning in a rose-printed saree. The pictures have now gone viral.
1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely elegant in this rose-printed saree with a white blouse. Rocking her ethnic avatar, Janhvi made beautiful poses in the pictures.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup
Janhvi Kapoor, in bold eye makeup, looked glamorous. Her centre-parted wavy hair matched to her sophisticated and graceful dress.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's jewelry
Daughter of former actress Sridevi, Janhvi opted for simple jewelry for the pictures. She wore a bracelet along with a turquoise-coloured jhumka.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's 'gulabi' post
Janhvi Kapoor just used a single word as the caption for her pictures - "gulabi" along with a rose emoji. Her fans dropped red hearts and eyes filled with hearts emojis below the post.
5. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects
Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films slated to release next year. She will be seen in a romantic comedy 'Dostana 2', a dark comedy crime drama 'Good Luck Jerry' and a survival thriller 'Mili' in 2022.