PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor breaks the internet with her beautiful avatar, stuns in 'gulabi' saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a rose-printed saree in her latest photos that the actor shared on her Instagram account on Saturday.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Dec 04, 2021, 09:42 PM IST

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known for her pleasing and appealing fashion choices. Her late mother Sridevi was also a fashion queen during her prime days. In the latest photos that Janhvi shared on her Instagram account, the actor looks stunning in a rose-printed saree. The pictures have now gone viral. 

1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely elegant in this rose-printed saree with a white blouse. Rocking her ethnic avatar, Janhvi made beautiful poses in the pictures.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup

Janhvi Kapoor's makeup
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor, in bold eye makeup, looked glamorous. Her centre-parted wavy hair matched to her sophisticated and graceful dress.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's jewelry

Janhvi Kapoor's jewelry
3/5

Daughter of former actress Sridevi, Janhvi opted for simple jewelry for the pictures. She wore a bracelet along with a turquoise-coloured jhumka.

4. Janhvi Kapoor's 'gulabi' post

Janhvi Kapoor's 'gulabi' post
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor just used a single word as the caption for her pictures - "gulabi" along with a rose emoji. Her fans dropped red hearts and eyes filled with hearts emojis below the post.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects
5/5

Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films slated to release next year. She will be seen in a romantic comedy 'Dostana 2', a dark comedy crime drama 'Good Luck Jerry' and a survival thriller 'Mili' in 2022.

