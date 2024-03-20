Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3082076
HomePhotos

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan set fashion goals with her glamorous avatar in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 20, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan has set the screen on fire with her glamorous avatar in the murder-mystery Murder Mubarak, recently released on Netflix. Here are her five enchanting looks from the film.

1. Sara Ali Khan is bold and beautiful

Sara Ali Khan is bold and beautiful
1/5

Sara Ali Khan, who plays Bambi Todi in Murder Mubarak, looked bold and beautiful in this orange-coloured top in Murder Mubarak.

2. Sara Ali Khan rocks athleisure outfit

Sara Ali Khan rocks athleisure outfit
2/5

Sara Ali Khan was also seen rocking athleisure outfit in the Netflix original film, which has been receiving good reviews.

3. Sara Ali Khan dazzles in desi lehenga-choli

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in desi lehenga-choli
3/5

Sara Ali Khan dazzled in the glittery lehenga-choli in the films's opening sequence, in which all the characters are introduced in Royal Delhi Club.

4. Sara Ali Khan exudes boss-lady vibes

Sara Ali Khan exudes boss-lady vibes
4/5

Sara Ali Khan gave boss-lady vibes in this pink jacket with white top, when she was seen helping Pankaj Tripathi's ACP Bhavani Singh in the investigation.

5. Sara Ali Khan's impressive performance

Sara Ali Khan's impressive performance
5/5

Sara Ali Khan, seen here with the film's director Homi Adajania, also impressed the audiences with her performance in the film, especially in the climax sequence.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu
Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak
Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes
Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi to Zelensky: 'India supports all efforts for early, peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews