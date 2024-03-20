Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan set fashion goals with her glamorous avatar in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak.
Sara Ali Khan has set the screen on fire with her glamorous avatar in the murder-mystery Murder Mubarak, recently released on Netflix. Here are her five enchanting looks from the film.
1. Sara Ali Khan is bold and beautiful
Sara Ali Khan, who plays Bambi Todi in Murder Mubarak, looked bold and beautiful in this orange-coloured top in Murder Mubarak.
2. Sara Ali Khan rocks athleisure outfit
Sara Ali Khan was also seen rocking athleisure outfit in the Netflix original film, which has been receiving good reviews.
3. Sara Ali Khan dazzles in desi lehenga-choli
Sara Ali Khan dazzled in the glittery lehenga-choli in the films's opening sequence, in which all the characters are introduced in Royal Delhi Club.
4. Sara Ali Khan exudes boss-lady vibes
Sara Ali Khan gave boss-lady vibes in this pink jacket with white top, when she was seen helping Pankaj Tripathi's ACP Bhavani Singh in the investigation.
5. Sara Ali Khan's impressive performance
Sara Ali Khan, seen here with the film's director Homi Adajania, also impressed the audiences with her performance in the film, especially in the climax sequence.