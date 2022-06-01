Samrat Prithviraj: From Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar to Sanjay Dutt, know who is playing which historical character

Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in Samrat Prithviraj, but do you know who is playing the main antagonist Muhammad Ghori?
Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Productions, Samrat Prithviraj is one of the most awaited films of this year. As the historical epic war drama hits theatres this Friday, June 3, here's a look at who is playing which historical character in the film. (All images: Prithviraj Trailer/YouTube stills)
1. Akshay Kumar - Prithviraj Chauhan
Akshay Kumar portrays the titular role of the Indian medieval king and though he is being trolled as people are comparing his look with Bala from Housefull 4, we must wait to see the film to give the final verdict on Akshay's performance.
2. Manushi Chhillar - Princess Sanyogita
Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, makes her acting debut playing the king's love interest in the film Princess Sanyogita. Manushi couldn't have asked for a better film to make her Bollywood entry than the YRF production.
3. Sanjay Dutt - Kaka Kanha
Sanjay Dutt, who amazed everyone with a brilliant performance as Adheera in the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, will be seen portraying the role of Kaka Kanha, who was Prithviraj's uncle and a great warrior.
4. Sonu Sood - Chand Bardai
Sonu Sood will be essaying the character of Chand Bardai, the king's court poet, who is said to have written Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem, the most popular text on the life and times of Chauhan king.
5. Manav Vij - Muhammad Ghori
Manav Vij, who is known for his earnest performances in films like Udta Punjab, Gunjan Saxena, and Andhadhun, will play the main antagonist Muhammad Ghori who comes to invade Samrat Prithviraj's empire.
6. Ashutosh Rana - Jayachandra
Ashutosh Rana, one of the most underrated actors, will portray Sanyogita's father Jayachandra who invites Ghori to invade Prithviraj's empire. Thus, the name Jayachand is synonymous with traitor in Indian folklore.