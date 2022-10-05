Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding reception: Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Esha Gupta, others grace the bash

3/8

Being one of the first guests to arrive at the venue, Vicky Kaushal could be seen sporting a dapper suit at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. His clean shave look complimented the entire look. As Vicky arrived at the venue, he congratulated the couple and posed happily with them. Vicky Kaushal surely led the celeb roll-call at the venue, as soon as he entered the venue the Uri star gave a warm hug to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee too was papped at the event. Manoj Bajpayee was seen wearing a black outfit which included a black shirt, trousers and jacket.