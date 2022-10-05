Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding reception: Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Esha Gupta, others grace the bash

Richa and Ali held the reception at a private hotel in Mumbai. It was attended by several high-profile celebrities. Check out the photos below.
The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on Tuesday was a star-studded affair in Mumbai which was attended by several high-profile celebrities. Richa and Ali held the reception at a private hotel in Mumbai and stars including Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj among others were snapped at the event. Check out some photos below.
1. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal don designer ensembles at their wedding reception
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends on Tuesday. The couple made their appearance at the event in stunning ensembles. For their wedding reception, Richa and Ali had donned designer outfits. While the bride was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali looked dapper in an Indo-Western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra.
2. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Couple's hearty moment with the paps
The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi. They also distributed gifts for the media individuals who had come to cover their wedding reception. Talking to the media about finally being among the Bollywood celebs who are married, Ali said, "We are really happy to receive so much love, so many blessings. I had not expected this but thanks a lot from the bottom of my heart."
3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Vicky Kaushal-Manoj Bajpayee attend event
Being one of the first guests to arrive at the venue, Vicky Kaushal could be seen sporting a dapper suit at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. His clean shave look complimented the entire look. As Vicky arrived at the venue, he congratulated the couple and posed happily with them. Vicky Kaushal surely led the celeb roll-call at the venue, as soon as he entered the venue the Uri star gave a warm hug to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee too was papped at the event. Manoj Bajpayee was seen wearing a black outfit which included a black shirt, trousers and jacket.
4. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Varun Sharma, Pratik Gandhi with his family snapped at event
Richa Chadha and Ali FAzal's Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma was seen posing for the paps at the couple's weddinf reception in Mumbai which was held Tuesday night (October 4). Actor Pratik Gandhi accopamnied by his wife and daughter too was seen at the event.
5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar papped at event
Filmmaker Kabir Khan accompanied by his wife Mini Mathur and VJ Cyrus Sahukar too attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. Kriti Kharbanda too was papped at the event with her beau, actor Pulkit Samrat. While Pulkit wore a shimmery blue jacket over a similar loose outfit, Kriti looked graceful in a white saree.
6. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Patralekha happily pose for paps
Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Patralekha happily posed at the red carpet of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai.
7. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Esha Gupa, Kiran Rao spotted at event
Esha Gupta exuded elegance in her sultry pink saree which was accessorised with complimenting jewellery. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao was papped at the event looking graceful in a black saree.
8. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad make a couple entry
The wedding reception which underwent on Tuesday night in Mumbai, saw Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad among the early guests to arrive at the venue. Alongside posing for the cameras on the red carpet, Hrithik and Saba were all smiles for the camera.Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made a couple-entry at the venue. The Vikram Vedha star was dressed in a crisp black suit, on the other hand, Saba kept it all traditional, as she opted for a lustrous green kurta set.