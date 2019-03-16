Reality show backstage manager declares Shah Rukh Khan 'humble', Varun Dhawan 'cool' and Ranveer Singh 'extra'

Recently an anonymous reality show backstage manager conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit and made some shocking revealations on our Bollywood celebrities

TV Reality shows are the newest hot seat for Bollywood celebrities. They go to promote their movies, share laughs with all the contestants and generally have a great time on camera. But is everything really the same once the cameras are off?

Do the celebrities treat others as equals? Do they care about the people they spend their days and nights with? Would they treat their fans with respect for taking them there to that position? Will they even notice people around them? Will they talk to these people equally and with respect?

Clearing all our doubts, a reality show backstage manager continued his 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. The person made some absolutely mind-boggling revealtions on the Bollywood celebrities who we adore so much. He revealed how they behave in reality with the people they are surrounded by and who made them.

This manager, under an anonymous name, was also the person to call Shah Rukh Khan humble. He also went on to call Ranveer Singh extra but tolerable. Meanwhile he also mentioned in passing that Varun Dhawan is a cool guy overall.

See the full reactions here: