Reality show backstage manager declares Shah Rukh Khan 'humble', Varun Dhawan 'cool' and Ranveer Singh 'extra'

Recently an anonymous reality show backstage manager conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit and made some shocking revealations on our Bollywood celebrities
TV Reality shows are the newest hot seat for Bollywood celebrities. They go to promote their movies, share laughs with all the contestants and generally have a great time on camera. But is everything really the same once the cameras are off?
Do the celebrities treat others as equals? Do they care about the people they spend their days and nights with? Would they treat their fans with respect for taking them there to that position? Will they even notice people around them? Will they talk to these people equally and with respect?
Clearing all our doubts, a reality show backstage manager continued his 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. The person made some absolutely mind-boggling revealtions on the Bollywood celebrities who we adore so much. He revealed how they behave in reality with the people they are surrounded by and who made them.
This manager, under an anonymous name, was also the person to call Shah Rukh Khan humble. He also went on to call Ranveer Singh extra but tolerable. Meanwhile he also mentioned in passing that Varun Dhawan is a cool guy overall.
1. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is extra, claims the manager. He wrote, "Ranveer is extra! And likes intimidating people...but tolerable. He is on the kinder list of celebs and dishes out advice here and there too."
2. Shah Rukh Khan
After the airport security, now the backstage manager called Shah Rukh Khan humble and had respect for the superstar. "Can you talk about srk? What is he like?" asked a user and got the reply, "I ranked him as my 2nd best celeb encounter right. He is a good guy, especially to his fans. Obviously came late, but stayed for 15 minutes after the show ended too, to interact with the audience and click pics with them. Had my utmost respect from that moment."
3. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor is known for her sweet nature. The airport staff mentioned that she shared her food with the staff there and literally sat down and ate with them. The backstage manager had a similar viewpoint. He also called Shraddha pretty genuine.
4. Jacqueline Fernandez
Similarly he even termed Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently with Salman Khan and his team at Dabangg Tour Reloaded, as a pretty genuine person who is quite involved with the contestants.
5. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan is 'pretty cool', the manager said. The actor has instances where he has actually gone out of his way for fans and his down-to-earth nature seems to have translated well off-screen even at reality shows.
