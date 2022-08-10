Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin to Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Bollywood songs defining siblings bond

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, let's take a look at the best songs from Bollywood, explaining the unexplainable special bond of siblings.
We might fight over petty issues, we might try to be our parents 'most obedient child,' and we might hate to share our favourite candies or ice cream with our sister or brother. But we also know that there is someone who can shield us from daddy's wrath. We can always expect our siblings to be by our side. So, as we are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, here we are with six Bollywood songs that perfectly describe the unexplainable bond of siblings. (All images source: Screengrab)
1. Title Song - Raksha Bandhan
The upcoming family drama starring Akshay Kumar celebrated the pious bond, the struggle, sacrifices, and love of siblings. The title song sung by Shreya Ghoshal is one of the best tracks of recent time. Shreya's vocals and Irshad Kamil's lyrics will surely bring tears to every brother out there.
2. Abhi Mujhe Mein Kahin- Agneepath
Here's another song from the late 2010s that has gained immense popularity. Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath is a high-octane revenge drama. However, Sonu Nigam's soothing voice in this song gives a perfect breather from the drama. The scene of Vijay reuniting with sister Shiksha will always leave you teary-eyed.
3. Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka- Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Here's one song that has gained iconic cult status, and it is regarded as the ideal track for the occasion. The song from Dev Anand's film Hare Rama Hare Krishna will remain the top pick during Raksha Bandhan. Kishore Kumar's melodious voice with Anand Bakshi's lyrics is an evergreen combo in all aspects.
4. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana- Chhoti Bahen
After Hare Rama Hare Krishna's iconic song, this composition from the 1959 movie Chhoti Bahen has been regarded as a cult classic. Late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's vocals picturised on the rakhi sequence between Balraj Sahani-Nanda are a treat for the occasion.
5. Meri Pyaari Behaniya - Saccha Jhutha
Here's another masterpiece gem from the golden era of Bollywood. Rajesh Khanna starrer blockbuster hit Saccha Jhutha had a heart-touching story of siblings, and this song justifies a brother's happiness over his sister's marriage to the maximum impact.
6. Ja Ri Behanan Ja - Trishul
Here we are with a song that highlights the khatta-meetha bond of siblings. Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Sanjeev Kumar starrer emotional drama Trishul also has a story of the siblings' bond between Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon, and this song is perfect during this festive season.
