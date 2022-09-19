PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet

Janhvi Kapoor set the internet on fire with her steamy pictures in a white bodycon dress with a plunging neckline.
Janhvi Kapoor stunned netizens with the steamy photos that the actress shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, September 18. The Dhadak actress wore a white bodycon dress with a plunging neckline in the photos that spread like a wildfire on the internet. Check out the astounding pictures here. (All images: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
1. Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her sexy curves
Janhvi Kapoor was seen flaunting her sexy curves and served an ultra-glamorous look for her fans in the mini dress with a plunging neckline.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's caption had a Drake connect
Sharing her pictures, Janhvi used the lyrics of Drake's popular song Passionfruit in her caption that read, "passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say".
3. Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani reacts
Orhan Awatramani, who is often seen partying with Bollywood celebs and is rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor, just posted a butterfly emoji in the comments section.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's photos broke the internet
Janhvi Kapoor broke the internet with her scintillating pictures and as of now, her photos have close to 1.4 million likes on Instagram.
5. 'This made my knees so weak', wrote Janhvi's fans
Janhvi's breathtaking photos invited amazing reactions from her fans and followers with one of them saying, "this made my knees so weakkk".
6. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films
After Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the survival thriller film Mili, sports drama Mr. And Mrs. Mahi in which she plays a cricketer, and comedy-drama Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.