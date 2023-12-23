Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has dropped photos from a birthday bash, and it has left netizens intrigued about the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday.
1. Orry at Deeya Shroff's birthday bash
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani attended Deeya Shroff's birthday bash and shared photos from the happening bash.
2. Orry hinted 'something's cooking' with Ananya Panday
Orry posed with Ananya Panday and shared the photo with the caption, "Something's cooking."
3. Orry with Aditya Roy Kapur
Now we understood what Orry was saying. While sharing a photo with Aditya Roy Kapur, he wrote, "Happy when we reunite, but also sad, because when we separate. I miss him too much."
4. Orry with Suhana Khan
At the bash, Orry posed with Suhana. While sharing the photo on Instagram, he wroe, "Are you feeling pink? Or are you feeling blue? Either way, doesn't matter cause I'm standing next to sweet Su."
5. The happening life of Orry
As Orry said, "I am living...I am a Liver," here is a glimpse of his happening life, surrounded by his friends. Orry was seen making a guest appearance at Bigg Boss 17.