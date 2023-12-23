Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3072448
HomePhotos

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has dropped photos from a birthday bash, and it has left netizens intrigued about the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 23, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

On Saturday, Bollywood's star kids' BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani dropped photos from a recent birthday bash, on his Instagram story. The happy moments has left the netizens intrigued about the rumoured couple, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday. Let's take a look at the pics. (Image source: Orry Instagram)

1. Orry at Deeya Shroff's birthday bash

Orry at Deeya Shroff's birthday bash
1/5

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani attended Deeya Shroff's birthday bash and shared photos from the happening bash. 



2. Orry hinted 'something's cooking' with Ananya Panday

Orry hinted 'something's cooking' with Ananya Panday
2/5

Orry posed with Ananya Panday and shared the photo with the caption, "Something's cooking."



3. Orry with Aditya Roy Kapur

Orry with Aditya Roy Kapur
3/5

Now we understood what Orry was saying. While sharing a photo with Aditya Roy Kapur, he wrote, "Happy when we reunite, but also sad, because when we separate. I miss him too much."



4. Orry with Suhana Khan

Orry with Suhana Khan
4/5

At the bash, Orry posed with Suhana. While sharing the photo on Instagram, he wroe, "Are you feeling pink? Or are you feeling blue? Either way, doesn't matter cause I'm standing next to sweet Su."



5. The happening life of Orry

The happening life of Orry
5/5

As Orry said, "I am living...I am a Liver,"  here is a glimpse of his happening life, surrounded by his friends. Orry was seen making a guest appearance at Bigg Boss 17.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash
Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents
In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash
5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood
In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews