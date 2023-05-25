photoDetails

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has found love again, and he got married for the second time at the age of 60. Let's find out more about Ashish's life partner.

Veteran character actor Ashish Vidyarthi has become lucky in love for the second time. Ashish got married to Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony, and this news has stunned netizens in a happy way. Let's get to know more about Mrs Vidyarthi. (Image source: Twitter, Rupali Barua's Instagram)

1. Ashish Vidyarthi found love in Rupali Barua

1/5 On May 25, Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Assam's Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony.

2. Rupali Barua hails from?

2/5 Rupali Barua hails from Guwahati, and she is associated with Kolkata's handloom fashion store, NAMEG

3. Rupali Barua's social media presence

3/5 Rupali Barua isn't an avid social media user. Her Instagram profile consists of 295 posts with 650 followers, and she's following 991 people.

4. Ashish on marrying Rupali Barua

4/5 After marrying Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi told TOI, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening."

5. Ashish Vidyarthi previously married to?