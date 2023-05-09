Search icon
Meet Devdatta Nage who plays Lord Hanuman in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

Devdatta Nage will pe seen playing the character of Lord Hanuman in the film Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 09, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film Adipurush starring Prabhas, grabbed everyone's attention after the much-awaited trailer of the film was released. 

Let's know more about the actor

 

1. Early Life

Early Life
1/5

Devdatta Nage was born on 5th February 1981 and is from Alibag of Raigad district, Maharashtra. He grabbed attention after he played Lord Khandoba in the Zee Marathi serial Jai Malhar. 

2. Career

Career
2/5

The Adipurush actor made his debut on television with Colors TV’s serial Veer Shivaji. He played the role of Tanaji Malusare in t, he was also seen in Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

3. Personal Life

Personal Life
3/5

Devdatta Nage now lives in Mumbai and is married to Kanchan Nage. 

4. Debut in Marathi film industry

Debut in Marathi film industry
4/5

In 2014, he made his debut in the Marathi film industry with Sangharsh. Talking about his Bollywood debut, the actor first appeared in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara in 2013, Satyameva Jayate in 2018. In 2020, he appeared in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. 

5. Playing Lord Hanuman

Playing Lord Hanuman
5/5

Devdatta, on the trailer launch, recalled how the film's unit would start shooting every day for the movie. He said, "Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer). He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing."

