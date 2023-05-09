Meet Devdatta Nage who plays Lord Hanuman in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

Devdatta Nage will pe seen playing the character of Lord Hanuman in the film Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.

Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film Adipurush starring Prabhas, grabbed everyone's attention after the much-awaited trailer of the film was released.

Let's know more about the actor