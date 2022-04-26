Kiara Advani drops sexy photos in red glittery dress amid break-up rumours

Amid break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani raised the temperature on social media when she dropped her sexy photos in glittery dress on social media. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress never fails to impress us with her style statements. (All photos: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

