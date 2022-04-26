Search icon
Kiara Advani drops sexy photos in red glittery dress amid break-up rumours

Amid break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dropped her sexy photos in glittery dress.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Apr 26, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Amid break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani raised the temperature on social media when she dropped her sexy photos in glittery dress on social media. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress never fails to impress us with her style statements. (All photos: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Take a look:

 

1. Kiara Advani in sexy silver shimmery dress

Kiara Advani looked sexy in the silver shimmery dress that she wore for an event on Monday.

2. Kiara Advani flaunting her curves

Kiara Advani was seen flaunting her perfect curves in the photos that she posted on Instagram.

3. Kiara Advani in glamorous red dress

Kiara Advani looks glamorous in a red shimmery beautiful outfit. She can be seen giving major fashion goals in her photo.

4. Kiara Advani raises temperature

Kiaran Advani raised the temperature with her hot photos that she shared on Instagram with her fans.

5. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She is busy promoting the film these days.

