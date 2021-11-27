Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Inside royal Six Senses Fort Barwara with suite that costs Rs 5 lakh/night

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities will reportedly take place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding reports have left their fans elated and excited for the rumoured royal wedding. And as unofficial updates about VicKat's marriage preparations with details about the date, guest list and Katrina's mehndi continue to be written about in the media, reports suggest that the Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Jaipur has been reportedly picked as the venue for the royal wedding.

Located at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, the wedding festivities will reportedly take place from December 7 to 12. So, we thought of giving

you a glimpse of some inside pictures of the 14th-century fort. Take a look. (All images: Six Senses For Barwara Instagram Page)