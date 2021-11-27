Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Inside royal Six Senses Fort Barwara with suite that costs Rs 5 lakh/night

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities will reportedly take place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding reports have left their fans elated and excited for the rumoured royal wedding. And as unofficial updates about VicKat's marriage preparations with details about the date, guest list and Katrina's mehndi continue to be written about in the media, reports suggest that the Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Jaipur has been reportedly picked as the venue for the royal wedding.
Located at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, the wedding festivities will reportedly take place from December 7 to 12. So, we thought of giving
you a glimpse of some inside pictures of the 14th-century fort. Take a look. (All images: Six Senses For Barwara Instagram Page)
1. A glimpse of Six Senses Fort - Barwara
With its history dating back 700 years, Fort Barwara – a beautiful fort constructed in the 14th century by the Chauhans was later conquered by the Rajawat Dynasty in 1734. Originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family, it faces the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple and the 14th-century fort has been meticulously restored and converted to become a Six Senses sanctuary of well-being.
2. Luxurious suites
The description on the Six Senses Fort Instagram page for these two photos reads as, "The resort's 48 suites complement the historic backdrop of the fort and offer amazing views. The East Wing overlooks the countryside while the West Wing offers views to Barwara village and beyond."
3. Six Senses Fort - Barwara: Interiors of luxury suites designed in contemporary Rajasthani style
"Designed in contemporary Rajasthani style, and subtly incorporating state-of-the-art technology, all suites are palatially proportioned. Some suites open to private walled gardens, others to expansive terraces with views of the countryside or towards Barwara village," reads the Instagram caption on Six Senses page. The suites feature rich textures and colour schemes, handmade mattresses and organic cotton bedding.
4. Six Senses Fort - Barwara: Spa
Located within the original women’s palace and adjoining temples, the spa sets a wellness benchmark for Rajasthan. Treatments and personalized programs are based on the preventative principles of Eastern medicine and results-oriented Western influences, with a signature range of products blended from indigenous essential oils, herbs and clays.
5. Six Senses Fort - Barwara: Culinary journey
The fort has three restaurants serving local favourites and international cuisine emphasizing ingredients from the organic gardens and neighbouring farms, while bespoke cocktails compete for the attention of the guests in the bar.
6. Six Senses Fort - Barwara: Price per night
At the Six Six Senses Fort, Barwara, the price per night start from Rs 75 thousand and goes up to Rs 5 lakh. The forts' Sanctuary Suite is priced the lowest and Raja man Singh Suite is the costliest suit at the fort.