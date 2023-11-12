Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Here's a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash with Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Diwali celebrations have taken over Bollywood with a number of celebrities hosting extravagant parties. After Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, now Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash photos have surfaced on social media. The Kapoor family and The Pataudi family reunited for the festival family affair at Saif-Kareena’s house.