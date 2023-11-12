Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Here's a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash with Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others.
Diwali celebrations have taken over Bollywood with a number of celebrities hosting extravagant parties. After Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, now Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash photos have surfaced on social media. The Kapoor family and The Pataudi family reunited for the festival family affair at Saif-Kareena’s house.
1. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at Diwali bash
Kareena Kapoor looked glamorous in a red floral saree with a sleeveless blouse. Soha Ali Khan was seen twinning with the actress in a red saree. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand looked stylish in a black kurta and white dhoti.
2. Soha Ali Khan at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash
Soha Ali Khan dropped some adorable pictures posing with her husband Kunal Khemu and Saif-Kareena at the Diwali bash. Amrita Arora was also seen attending Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali bash.
3. Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Her Ki and Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor was also seen at the party.
4. Kapoor Family and Pataudis reunite at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash
Kareena Kapoor’s family, father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita and Karisma also graced the party, and the actress was seen striking a loving pose with them. Soha Ali Khan also shared a family photo posing with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Kunal Khemu, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
5. The Kapoor family at Kareena's Diwali bash
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also attended Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash and they all clicked for an adorable family photo shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram.
6. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash
Just like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were also seen dressed up in a combination of red and black. Karisma was seen wearing a brown traditional suit.
7. Sara Ali Khan shares Diwali bash pics
Sara Ali Khan also shared some adorable pics from the Diwali bash. She looked stunning in a purple A-line suit which she paired with golden earrings. Ibrahim on the other hand twinned with his father in black.