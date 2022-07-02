Jacqueline Fernandez raises temperature with her sexy photos in slit red gown

6/6

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Attack- Part 1 with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh and she will be next seen in Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona which is slated to release on July 28, 2022, Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year and in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde which is going to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022