Jacqueline Fernandez raises temperature with her sexy photos in slit red gown

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to catch the eyeballs with her sexy and hot photos. She turned up the heat with her latest social media post, the actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy slit red gown. (Image credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Jacqueline Fernandez in red gown
Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in this beautiful bold gown. She looks amazing.s
2. Jacqueline Fernandez's expression
Jacqueline Fernandez's killer expressions mesmerised her fans. She is definitely one of the most stylish actresses.
3. Jacqueline Fernandez in blue dress
The Housefull 2 actor opted for a shining deep-neck light short blue dress, paired up with matching heels and open hair.
4. Jacqueline Fernandez posing in cinema hall
She struck a hot pose inside a cinema hall, sitting on the side of a recliner seat, looking away from the camera and her mouth is open
5. Jacqueline Fernandez's bold side pose
Jacqueline Fernandez struck a bold side pose, flaunting her legs, and flipping her hair, looking away from the camera.
6. On profession front
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Attack- Part 1 with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh and she will be next seen in Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona which is slated to release on July 28, 2022, Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year and in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde which is going to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022