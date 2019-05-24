'India's Most Wanted' screening: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika are happy posers with Janhvi-Anshula, Ranveer Singh performs live

Arjun Kapoor hosted one more screening of 'India's Most Wanted' on Thursday night. He was joined by Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Even Ranveer Singh attended the screening.

Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in hosting the special screening of his latest film, India's Most Wanted for his family and close friends from the industry. From the past week, several screenings of the crime film have been held and celebs are marking their presence as well. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora cheered for him as she attended a couple of screenings held in Mumbai. Moreover, his 2 States co-star and actor Alia Bhatt also attended the screening on Wednesday evening.

Last night, once again Malaika attended the screening of India's Most Wanted and she happily posed with Arjun while getting clicked. Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were also snapped. But one of the best entry was by Ranveer Singh, who played Gunday's popular song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' on his boombox while Arjun and he broke into dance. They were joined by their Gunday director Ali Abbas Zafar as well.

Check out the amazing photos below: