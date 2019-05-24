'India's Most Wanted' screening: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika are happy posers with Janhvi-Anshula, Ranveer Singh performs live

Arjun Kapoor hosted one more screening of 'India's Most Wanted' on Thursday night. He was joined by Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Even Ranveer Singh attended the screening.
Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in hosting the special screening of his latest film, India's Most Wanted for his family and close friends from the industry. From the past week, several screenings of the crime film have been held and celebs are marking their presence as well. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora cheered for him as she attended a couple of screenings held in Mumbai. Moreover, his 2 States co-star and actor Alia Bhatt also attended the screening on Wednesday evening.
Last night, once again Malaika attended the screening of India's Most Wanted and she happily posed with Arjun while getting clicked. Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were also snapped. But one of the best entry was by Ranveer Singh, who played Gunday's popular song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' on his boombox while Arjun and he broke into dance. They were joined by their Gunday director Ali Abbas Zafar as well.
Check out the amazing photos below:
1. Happy Posers!
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are no more a media-shy couple posed happily at the screening of India's Most Wanted on Thursday night.
Arjun sported a handsome look wearing a black Gucci T-Shirt and blue acid wash jeans. He teamed it up with black shoes and a black cap.
Malaika looked Hot AF in a white Balmain backless tank top with high waisted blue flared jeans. She carried a green sling bag.
2. Tune Maari 'Grand' Entriyaan
Arjun and Ranveer Singh made a kickass entry at the screening by performing 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' from their film Gunday. Paparazzi had a fun time shooting live performance.
3. Janhvi Kapoor pose with Malaika!
Soon after the screening, Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were seen exiting the venue with Arjun and Malaika. Janhvi was also seen all smiles while posing with Malaika.
Janhvi looked pretty wearing a pink floral printed salwar suit and oxidised silver jhumkas.
4. Twinning in white-blue combination
Anushka Sharma also attended the screening of India's Most Wanted. She donned a cool casual look wearing a white ruffled top and blue ripped jeans. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and completed her look by donning a pair of black strappy heels.
Before heading towards her car, Anushka was seen posing with Kartik Aaryan, who also wore a white T-Shirt and blue track pants. He paired it up with a black snapback and white sneakers.
They were all smiles while posing together.
5. Siblings love!
Post the screening, Arjun posed happily with his sisters Anshula and Janhvi. Going by the photos, the beautiful girls are indeed proud of their elder brother.
6. Kiss of Love!
Ranveer and Arjun, who are in awe of their Gunday director Ali Abbas Zafar were seen giving a peck on his cheeks while getting clicked by the paps.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)