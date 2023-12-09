Search icon
In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Last evening, the vibrant city of Mumbai played host to an enchanting event that brought together luminaries from the Indian film industry, courtesy of The Victorian State Government of Australia and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 

  • DNA Web Team
  • Dec 09, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
1/9

The celebration of Indian cinema unfolded at a prestigious Mumbai hotel, attracting the crème de la crème of the industry.

 



2. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal
2/9

The esteemed presence of Actor Shabana Azmi added an extra layer of honor to the occasion along with Her Excellency The Honourable Margaret Gardner AC, the Governor of Victoria. 



3. Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher
3/9

The event was graced by a glittering array of personalities, truly representing the who's who of Indian Cinema.

 



4. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi
4/9

Founder and Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, played the role of the perfect host, ensuring that the evening was a seamless blend of glamour and recognition. 



5. Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali
5/9

The star-studded guest list included renowned figures such as Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Malaika Arora. 



6. Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal
6/9

Imtiaz Ali, Sriram Raghavan, Shoojit Sircar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sayani Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher were also spotted at the event. 



7. Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta
7/9

Mini Mathur, Pooja Gor, Onir, Rasika Dugal, Rithvik Dhanjani, Priyanshu Painyuli, Paresh Pahuja were looking stunning. 



8. Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur
8/9

 Dipannita Sharma, Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath, Ahana Kumra, Rima Das, Moses Koul, Jasmeet K Reen and Ashwini Yardi were also presen at the event. 



9. Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar
9/9

Shriya Pilgaonkar was seen wearing a black co-rd set. 



