In Pics: Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature in sexy multi-coloured dress

Style icon Janhvi Kapoor is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. She often shares her sexy pictures in stylish dresses on social media. Good Luck Jerry actress, on Sunday night, raised the temperature when she dropped her gorgeous photos on Instagram. (All images: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
1. Janhvi Kapoor in multicolour dress
Janhvi Kapoor looks sizzling hot in multi colour long dress. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Jerry isn't so blue anymore."
2. Janhvi Kapoor is a true style icon
Without a doubt, Janhvi Kapoor is a style icon as she inspires her fans to be stylish.
3. Janhvi Kapoor in Koffee with Karan season 7
Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared in Koffee with Karan sean 7, with Sara Ali Khan. The actress talked about her personal and professional life on the talk show.
4. Getting trolled for nepotism
Janhvi Kapoor clarified what she meant when she called producing a movie with her family ‘nepotism.’ The actor claimed that because of her hectic schedule, she has been ‘exhausted’ and has forgotten everything she has said in interviews.
Talking to Filmi Mirchi about saying that she wants to make a film with her film family and calling it ‘nepotism’, Janhvi said in almost a sleepy state, "I say so much bu*****t. See that's the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn't land very well."
5. Not skipping gym
Janhvi Kapoor also opened up about not skipping the gym, she said, “I was run out of sleep, I said, ok I will go to the gym because I need to look fit. I don't know what I did at the gym because I was so sleepy. I don't know what I have said at any of these interviews because I am so sleepy.”
6. Talked about North vs South debate
While speaking to IndiaToday.in, the actress said that she ‘really’ wants to do a South film. “I want to work with so many of these amazing directors, actors, and technicians. I think they are at the top of their game. I have always been such a fan of their work and their music. I think I am just waiting for the right opportunity,” the actress stated.
While speaking about the North vs South debate, the stress said she doesn’t under this debate as they are making films for India only, and ‘it’s one country.’ “More people are consuming more content, which is good for all of us. I don't get this debate,” she added.