In Pics: Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature in sexy multi-coloured dress

Janhvi Kapoor clarified what she meant when she called producing a movie with her family ‘nepotism.’ The actor claimed that because of her hectic schedule, she has been ‘exhausted’ and has forgotten everything she has said in interviews.

Talking to Filmi Mirchi about saying that she wants to make a film with her film family and calling it ‘nepotism’, Janhvi said in almost a sleepy state, "I say so much bu*****t. See that's the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn't land very well."