Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3073709
HomePhotos

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her New Year vacation with fans on Instagram

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 06, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

Several Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy-Disha Patani, and others celebrated New Year out of India. Recently, Alia Bhatt also took to her social media and shared the glimpse of her wholesome and fun New Year vacation, however, the photos were devoid of her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. 

 

1. Alia Bhatt sizzles in pink monokini

Alia Bhatt sizzles in pink monokini
1/5

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures from her New Year vacation. In one of the photos, the actress was seen flaunting her toned legs and body in a pink monokini along with a yellow printed shrug. 

 



2. Alia Bhatt missing Raha

Alia Bhatt missing Raha
2/5

Among her carousel was also a sweet video in which she was seen enjoying twirling in a blue maxi dress and it also showed a glimpse of her having fun at the beach. In the video, the actress was seen writing ‘Raha wish you were here’ on the sand. 

 



3. Alia Bhatt’s mirror selfies

Alia Bhatt’s mirror selfies
3/5

Alia Bhatt’s New Year vacation post was full of mirror selfies. The actress even captioned her post, “Many moods & a million mirror selfie (shooting stars emoji).” 

 



4. Alia Bhatt enjoying sunset

Alia Bhatt enjoying sunset
4/5

In one of the videos shared by the actress, she was seen enjoying the huge sea in a speedboat. She was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile while enjoying the beautiful sunset. She was seen wearing a blue puffer jacket. 

 



5. Alia Bhatt work front

Alia Bhatt work front
5/5

Alia Bhatt made her comeback to big screens after becoming a mother with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress will be next seen in Jigra produced by her and Dharma Productions and directed by Vasan Bala. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price
Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics
Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps
Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DGCA orders airlines to inspect emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews