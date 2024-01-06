In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her New Year vacation with fans on Instagram
Several Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy-Disha Patani, and others celebrated New Year out of India. Recently, Alia Bhatt also took to her social media and shared the glimpse of her wholesome and fun New Year vacation, however, the photos were devoid of her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.
1. Alia Bhatt sizzles in pink monokini
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures from her New Year vacation. In one of the photos, the actress was seen flaunting her toned legs and body in a pink monokini along with a yellow printed shrug.
2. Alia Bhatt missing Raha
Among her carousel was also a sweet video in which she was seen enjoying twirling in a blue maxi dress and it also showed a glimpse of her having fun at the beach. In the video, the actress was seen writing ‘Raha wish you were here’ on the sand.
3. Alia Bhatt’s mirror selfies
Alia Bhatt’s New Year vacation post was full of mirror selfies. The actress even captioned her post, “Many moods & a million mirror selfie (shooting stars emoji).”
4. Alia Bhatt enjoying sunset
In one of the videos shared by the actress, she was seen enjoying the huge sea in a speedboat. She was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile while enjoying the beautiful sunset. She was seen wearing a blue puffer jacket.
5. Alia Bhatt work front
Alia Bhatt made her comeback to big screens after becoming a mother with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress will be next seen in Jigra produced by her and Dharma Productions and directed by Vasan Bala. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.