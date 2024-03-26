In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

2/5

In another photo shared by the couple's common friend Dr. Zirak Marker, Abhishek is spotted posing closely with Aishwarya. These photos put rumours of the differences in their marriage to rest. Netizens were glad to see these photos. A fan wrote, "It's a happy Holi in the true sense now. D A trio looks extremely happy in these pics and I'm glad to see AshAb's goofy side after a long time. Yesterday I was a bit irritated that Ab didn't share any pic with his daughter nd wife nd Navya didn't click AshAaru pic well. Everything got covered up."