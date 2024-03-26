Search icon
In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Soon after netizens' reactions to Aishwarya Rai missing from the Bachchan family's Holi celebration, photos of the actress with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya went viral on the internet.

  • Simran Singh
  • Mar 26, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

On the occasion of Holi, Navya Naveli Nanda shared photos from the Holi celebrations. In the photos, Navya was seen playing the festival of colours with grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. However, netizens spotted the absence of Aishwarya Rai from the celebration, and they pointed it out in the comment section. Amid rumours about their marriage, photos of Aishwarya with Abhishek and Aaradhya playing Holi surfaced on the internet. (Image source: X) 

1. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Holi party

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Holi party
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated Holi with their friends and a group selfie from the big bash. 

2. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's lovable photo wins netizens

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's lovable photo wins netizens
In another photo shared by the couple's common friend Dr. Zirak Marker, Abhishek is spotted posing closely with Aishwarya. These photos put rumours of the differences in their marriage to rest. Netizens were glad to see these photos. A fan wrote, "It's a happy Holi in the true sense now. D A trio looks extremely happy in these pics and I'm glad to see AshAb's goofy side after a long time. Yesterday I was a bit irritated that Ab didn't share any pic with his daughter nd wife nd Navya didn't click AshAaru pic well. Everything got covered up."

3. Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and a cute dog

Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and a cute dog
Apart from the couple's adorable photos of being drenched in colours, another photo of Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya, her friend, and a cute pet dog goes viral

4. Aishwarya Rai posing with Aaradhya's friend

Aishwarya Rai posing with Aaradhya's friend
In this photo, Aishwarya Rai posed closely with Aaradhya's friend. Aishwarya's fans are elated to see their favourite happy. A fan wrote, "So glad to see her happy." Another fan wrote, "I think the beauty of their relationship is they are unaffected by those rumours nd keep their relationship extremely private, unlike other B'wood couples who paint that picture coloured glass image. Like Ash said they are very real and normal like any married couple touchwood!"

5. Aishwarya Rai at Bachchan's house for Holika Dahan celebrations

Aishwarya Rai at Bachchan's house for Holika Dahan celebrations
A day before the Holi party, Aishwarya was spotted at the Holika Dahan celebration at the Bachchan home in Mumbai.

